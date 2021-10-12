Chances high for Alert Level 3 in NCR – Palace


































































 




   

   









Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
October 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Residents receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine at the "Vaccine Express" of Vice President Leni Robredo's team in San Pedro Laguna on Aug. 28, 2021.
The STAR  /  Geremy Pintolo, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila has a “high” chance of being downgraded to a more relaxed alert level this month because of lower COVID-19 infections in the past weeks and the full vaccination of more than three fourths of its eligible population, Malacañang said yesterday.



“I would say, (there’s) a high chance of a lowering of alert level. The data do indicate that we are ready for a lower alert level. We need it so we can have more jobs,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.



As of Oct. 10, utilization rate of intensive care unit beds in Metro Manila was at 69 percent or moderate risk. The growth of COVID-19 cases was 13 percent lower in the past few weeks compared to the previous five to six weeks. The decline is pegged to be 46 percent lower, when comparing the last two weeks to the previous four.



“So I would say that the data support a reduction of the alert level but that’s ultimately the decision of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases),” Roque added. The IATF is expected to discuss the new classification of Metro Manila and other areas on Thursday.



Metro Manila will be under Alert Level 4 until Oct. 15. If the region downgrades to Alert Level 3, more businesses would be able to serve more clients because of an increase in the allowed operational capacity.



The Department of Health (DOH) said daily COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) is projected to fall to 1,731 from the current average of 3,897, if Alert Level 4 is extended until Oct. 31.



No reason for alarm



Despite Sunday’s higher number of new COVID-19 cases compared to previous days, OCTA Research gave assurance that there is no reason to be alarmed.



“The Philippines had 12,159 cases on Oct 10, its highest number since Oct 3. Fortunately, this is no cause for concern,” OCTA fellow Guido David said yesterday, noting that the seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 decreased by 29 percent to 10,452, the lowest since Aug. 6 to 12 which reflects a reproduction number of 0.70.



The downward trend has also continued, with the country’s virus growth rate now at negative 29 percent.



The DOH reported yesterday that the Delta variant was the “most common lineage” detected among the positive swab samples examined by the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) last month.



DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that during the first two weeks of September, the Delta variant accounted for 97 percent of all samples collected, up from only five percent in June.



Data also showed that out of 747 swab samples collected and run by the PGC last Oct. 8, there were 411 cases of Delta variant, 88 cases of the Alpha variant and 78 cases of Beta variant.



Overall, 14,517 samples tested positive for variants of concern, or 88.52 percent of 16,399 total samples sequenced.



Vergeire said that National Capitol Region had the most cases of variants of concern at 4,003; followed by Calabarzon with 2,505; Cagayan Valley with 1,134 cases; Central Luzon with 1,122 cases and Cordillera Administrative Region with 969 cases. – Sheila Crisostomo, Michael Punongbayan



 



