
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP tells cops to keep partisan politics out of their social media accounts
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 1:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP tells cops to keep partisan politics out of their social media accounts
Photo release shows members of the national police at an online meeting. 
Release  /  JTF CV Shield
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police warned its personnel Monday to stay apolitical and to keep partisan politics out of their social media accounts, especially when representing the police organization. 



In a statement, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, cautioned police officers against expressing their political leanings on social media, saying these would go against the organization’s non-partisan stance in politics.





"While I am encouraging all police personnel to exercise their right to suffrage as citizens, they must remain apolitical in carrying out their mandate as members of the PNP," he said. 



"I am reminding all police personnel to be mindful of what they post on their social networking accounts and refrain from showing support for or campaigning against local or national political aspirants," the PNP chief said.



Eleazar has been repeatedly issuing similar warnings as the 2022 elections draw closer. 



PNP's social media guidelines



The police chief in his statement pointed to PNP Memorandum Circular 2020-034 issued in March of last year containing the Guidelines and Procedures on Social Media Content, Post and Engagement Utilizing Social Media Accounts and Individual Accounts of PNP Personnel.



The memo contains a prohibition on social media posts "that would be inimical to the interest of the PNP as an organization" and prescribes administrative sanctions on violators of the ban.






PNP accounts still red-tagging today



Former PNP chiefs have pointed to the same memo to discourage local police stations from red-tagging, a practice said to not be part of police policy.



Social media managers in soe police offices, like that of the Quezon City Police District, have been let off with a "reminder" to be more circumspect after they used the official QCPD account on Facebook to falsely accuse community pantry organizers of links to communist rebels. 



But even today, official PNP accounts post content linking labor groups protesting endo, a Filipino-coined term for “end of contract” that refers to the practice of hiring a worker for contracts that skirt the requirement to grant tenure on the sixth month of service, and rampant contractualization.



Other posts also falsely link activists protesting the Anti-Terror Law to the Communist Party of the Philippines, using the latter as the backdrop for posts supposedly against terrorism. 



"I will repeat the warning to every police officer not to get involved in politics. The only thing we have to side with is the country and the people, not some personality, politician or party," Eleazar stressed.





                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipina nurse in New Jersey who was critically injured after being knocked down by a fleeing thief in Times Square, New...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Allison Jackson |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippines' "First Daughter" Sara Duterte has been in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The possibility of a landfall over mainland Luzon is not ruled out at this time...the storm will continue to move westward...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As infection slows, Concepcion pushes Alert Level 2, 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As infection slows, Concepcion pushes Alert Level 2, 3


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s about time the government considered easing mobility restrictions in Metro Manila to an Alert Level 2 or 3 status...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring was located 325 km east of Aparri, Cagayan at 7 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CBCP: Ressa's Nobel win a reminder of journalists' role in democracy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CBCP: Ressa's Nobel win a reminder of journalists' role in democracy


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has joined in congratulating Filipina journalist Maria Ressa for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets new donated Pfizer doses from US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets new donated Pfizer doses from US


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the latest shipment is part of the 1.8 million doses Washington has pledged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In Filipino American History Month, Biden recognizes the community's courage and resilience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In Filipino American History Month, Biden recognizes the community's courage and resilience


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
US President Joe Biden joined in celebrating Filipino American History Month for October, as the American leader recognized...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief orders early preparation for Undas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief orders early preparation for Undas


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police is preparing for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate partial Pharmally report out this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate partial Pharmally report out this week


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee may release this week a partial report on its investigation into the alleged anomalies in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with