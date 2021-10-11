
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
'Maring' intensifies into severe tropical storm
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 12:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Maring' intensifies into severe tropical storm
Satellite image shows "Maring" (Kompasu) which intensified into a severe tropical storm on October 11, 2021
JWTC
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Monday said Tropical Storm "Maring" (Kompasu) has reached severe tropical storm status as it approaches the Babuyan Islands. 



The weather bureau in its 11 a.m. bulletin reported Maring was last seen at 240 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan, or 265 km east southeast of Calayan in the said province. 



It now packs 95 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds, and gustiness of up to 115 kph. 



The 13th storm to enter the Philippines this year is moving westward at a speed of 15 kph. 



As of noon on October 11, these areas remain under PAGASA's tropical cyclone wind signals: 



Signal No. 2

(Damaging gale to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



    
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)
    • 
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Kalinga
    • 
	
  • Mountain Province
    • 
	
  • Abra
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Norte
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 






Signal No. 1



(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)



    
	
  • the rest of Isabela
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Ifugao
    • 
	
  • Benguet
    • 
	
  • La Union
    • 
	
  • Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Aurora
    • 
	
  • Nueva Ecija
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Zambales
    • 
	
  • Pampanga
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands
    • 
	
  • Calaguas Islands
    • 




What to expect



PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are highly likely over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, as well as over Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region. 



Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, could see light to moderate with at times heavy rains. 



"Under these conditions, scattered flash floods and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps," PAGASA said. 



Monsoon rains or the habagat due to Maring are also possible over Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro in the next 24 hours. 



Gale warning is also in effect over the seaboard of Southern Luzon and Visayas, as well as over the western seaboard of Central Luzon which is not under a storm signal. 



PAGASA said Maring will continue moving westward over the Luzon Strait this afternoon and early Tuesday morning, where it could pass very close or over the Babuyan Islands tonight. 



"The possibility of landfall over mainland northern Cagayan or a close approach over Batanes is not yet ruled out," it said. 



Maring is forecast to make its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning. 



It could reach typhoon category on that day when it is over the West Philippine Sea.



Forecast Position 



    
	
  • Tuesday morning: 305 km west of Calayan, Cagayan 
    • 
	
  • Wednesday morning: 945 km west of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
    • 




 





                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA
                                                      SEVERE TROPICAL STORM
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 11, 2021 - 11:29am                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on Maring, the 12th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2021.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 11:29am                              


                              
"Maring" intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it moves towards Babuyan Islands, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 10 a.m., Maring was located 240 km east of Aparri, Cagayan or 256 km east sotheast of Calayan, Cagayan with winds of 95 kph and gustiness of 115 kph.



Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:



Signal No. 2



    
	
  • Batanes,
    • 
	
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)
    • 
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Kalinga
    • 
	
  • Mountain Province
    • 
	
  • Abra
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Norte
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 




Signal No. 1



    
	
  • the rest of Isabela
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Ifugao
    • 
	
  • Benguet
    • 
	
  • La Union
    • 
	
  • Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Aurora
    • 
	
  • Nueva Ecija
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Zambales
    • 
	
  • Pampanga
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)
    • 
	
  • the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands
    • 
	
  • Calaguas Islands
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 8:48am                              


                              
Tropical Storm Maring slows down as it approaches the Luzon Strait, PAGASA says in its 8 a.m. bulletin.



Signal No. 2 is still raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon), Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.



Meanwhile, Signal 1 is hoisted over the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, and Calaguas Islands.




                           

                           

                              

                                 October 11, 2021 - 7:37am                              


                              
Tropical Storm Maring continues to move westward towards extreme Northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 4 a.m., Maring was located 350 km east of Aparri, Cagayan with winds of 85 kph and gusts of 105 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 25 kph.




                           

                           

                              

                                 October 10, 2021 - 11:52am                              


                              
PAGASA says Tropical Storm Maring is moving north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea after merging with the remnants of Nando. 



The eye of Maring was spotted 730 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.



It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 105 kph, and central pressure of 990 hPa.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinay nurse assaulted in New York dies


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipina nurse in New Jersey who was critically injured after being knocked down by a fleeing thief in Times Square, New...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Run Sara Run': Clamor grows for Duterte daughter presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Allison Jackson |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippines' "First Daughter" Sara Duterte has been in lockstep with her father, following him into law and succeeding him...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up over several areas in North Luzon due to 'Maring' winds


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The possibility of a landfall over mainland Luzon is not ruled out at this time...the storm will continue to move westward...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As infection slows, Concepcion pushes Alert Level 2, 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As infection slows, Concepcion pushes Alert Level 2, 3


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s about time the government considered easing mobility restrictions in Metro Manila to an Alert Level 2 or 3 status...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate partial Pharmally report out this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate partial Pharmally report out this week


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee may release this week a partial report on its investigation into the alleged anomalies in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring was located 325 km east of Aparri, Cagayan at 7 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief orders early preparation for Undas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief orders early preparation for Undas


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police is preparing for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maring to bring rains in Luzon, Visayas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maring to bring rains in Luzon, Visayas


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Maring, which has merged with a low-pressure area formerly known as Nando, is expected to still bring rains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Voter registration resumes today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Voter registration resumes today


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections is resuming the registration of voters for the May 2022 polls starting today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo admits to lack of machinery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo admits to lack of machinery


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said yesterday she faces the difficulty of lack of political machinery but is encouraged by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with