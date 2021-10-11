Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait

MANILA, Philippines — Signal no. 2 has been raised in ten areas as Tropical Storm Maring heads towards the Luzon Strait.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring was located 325 km east of Aparri, Cagayan at 7 a.m.

The weather disturbance packs maximum winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over:

Signal No.2

(Damaging gale to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Signal No. 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

the rest of Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)

the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

Calaguas Islands

What to expect

Heavy rainfall

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over:

Central Luzon

the rest of Cagayan Valley

Monsoon rains enhanced by Maring over:

Western Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Palawan

Occidental Mindoro

Severe winds

Gale- to storm-force winds in areas under Signal No. 2

Strong winds with higher gusts in areas under Signal No. 1

Hazards affecting coastal waters

Rough to high seas (2.5 to 7.5 m) over the seaboards of areas under Signals No. 1 and 2

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) in the remaining seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, and the northern, eastern, and western seaboards of Mindanao

PAGASA said it is possible that Maring would make landfall over mainland northern Cagayan or a close approach over Batanes.

"However, considering the short-period acceleration observed over the past couple of hours, a slightly earlier traverse of Extreme Northern Luzon (i.e., beginning this morning) remains a possibility," the weather bureau said.

The tropical storm is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning or afternoon.

Outside the country's jurisdiction, Maring will continue moving over the West Philippine Sea, where it is forecast to intensify into a typhoon.

Forecast positions

Tuesday morning: 195 km west of Calayan, Cagayan

Wednesday morning: 825 km west of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Patricia Lourdes Viray