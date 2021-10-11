Signal No. 2 up in several areas as 'Maring' approaches Luzon Strait
MANILA, Philippines — Signal no. 2 has been raised in ten areas as Tropical Storm Maring heads towards the Luzon Strait.
State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring was located 325 km east of Aparri, Cagayan at 7 a.m.
The weather disturbance packs maximum winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over:
Signal No.2
(Damaging gale to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)
- Batanes
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Abra
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
Signal No. 1
(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)
- the rest of Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Aurora
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)
- the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands
- Calaguas Islands
What to expect
Heavy rainfall
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over:
- Batanes
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Ilocos Region
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over:
- Central Luzon
- the rest of Cagayan Valley
Monsoon rains enhanced by Maring over:
- Western Visayas
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Palawan
- Occidental Mindoro
Severe winds
- Gale- to storm-force winds in areas under Signal No. 2
- Strong winds with higher gusts in areas under Signal No. 1
Hazards affecting coastal waters
- Rough to high seas (2.5 to 7.5 m) over the seaboards of areas under Signals No. 1 and 2
- Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) in the remaining seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, and the northern, eastern, and western seaboards of Mindanao
PAGASA said it is possible that Maring would make landfall over mainland northern Cagayan or a close approach over Batanes.
"However, considering the short-period acceleration observed over the past couple of hours, a slightly earlier traverse of Extreme Northern Luzon (i.e., beginning this morning) remains a possibility," the weather bureau said.
The tropical storm is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning or afternoon.
Outside the country's jurisdiction, Maring will continue moving over the West Philippine Sea, where it is forecast to intensify into a typhoon.
Forecast positions
- Tuesday morning: 195 km west of Calayan, Cagayan
- Wednesday morning: 825 km west of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)
— Patricia Lourdes Viray
Follow this page for updates on Maring, the 12th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2021.
Tropical Storm Maring slows down as it approaches the Luzon Strait, PAGASA says in its 8 a.m. bulletin.
Signal No. 2 is still raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon), Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.
Meanwhile, Signal 1 is hoisted over the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, and Calaguas Islands.
Tropical Storm Maring continues to move westward towards extreme Northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 4 a.m., Maring was located 350 km east of Aparri, Cagayan with winds of 85 kph and gusts of 105 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 25 kph.
PAGASA says Tropical Storm Maring is moving north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea after merging with the remnants of Nando.
The eye of Maring was spotted 730 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.
It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 105 kph, and central pressure of 990 hPa.
