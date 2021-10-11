PNP chief orders early preparation for Undas

Relatives and caretakers clean graves at the Baguio Memorial Cemetery ahead of the observance of All Souls’ and Saints’ Days on Nov. 1 and 2, collectively known as ‘Undas.’ While Filipinos traditionally gather at the graves of loved ones during those days, some cemeteries will be closed because of the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is preparing for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days this year.

Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, has ordered all police units to prepare early for Undas on Nov. 1 and 2. The guidelines and security measures are now being ironed out.

“I am expecting my chiefs of police to coordinate with local government units early, so guidelines and security would be in place in our cemeteries, memorial parks and columbariums even if we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Eleazar said in a statement.

He also urged the public to plan ahead and check the regulations that will be implemented this year, if they are planning to visit cemeteries.

This year, the PNP will be tapped to “strictly” monitor the flock of people and to guarantee that minimum health standards are followed.

“We have done this in the past year, so we could be sure that we could do this again when Undas comes,” Eleazar said.

Some cemeteries in Metro Manila have been closed down earlier “to prevent possible super spreader events,” he added.