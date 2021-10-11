As infection slows, Concepcion pushes Alert Level 2, 3

MANILA, Philippines — It’s about time the government considered easing mobility restrictions in Metro Manila to an Alert Level 2 or 3 status as daily COVID-19 infections decline, an adviser of President Duterte said yesterday.

Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said the downward trend in COVID-19 cases is sufficient ground to downgrade the alert level status in the National Capital Region (NCR) and allow the reopening of more businesses.

“It’s now time for the government to look closely at the numbers and believe the global data of cases going down like in Thailand and Malaysia. We can downgrade to Alert Level 2 or Alert Level 3 with 50 percent capacity and reopen the cinema and wellness industry,” Concepcion said.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 4 until Oct. 15 and Concepcion, also Go Negosyo founder, believes

further relaxing restrictions could save businesses in the fourth quarter of the year.

With the Christmas season approaching, he also pushed for an increase in the allowed operating capacity of businesses to 50 percent under an Alert Level 3 classification.

Under the existing guidelines for Alert Level 3, the allowed operating capacity for businesses is only 30 percent.

Among these are indoor tourist attractions; indoor venues for meetings, incentives conferences, events; indoor recreational venues such as amusement arcades and bowling alleys; indoor face-to-face examinations approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases; casinos, horse racing, cockfighting, lottery and other gaming establishments; in-person religious gatherings; indoor dine-in services; contact sports whether indoor or outdoor; indoor fitness studios, gyms or indoor leisure centers; and personal care establishments offering aesthetic or cosmetic services or procedures, makeup services and spas.

If these establishments have safety seals from the government, they are allowed to operate at an additional 10 percent on top of the prescribed capacity.

However, Concepcion said a 30-percent capacity would not be enough to cover businesses’ expenses such as amortization, employee salaries and the 13th month pay.

“They need more to recover. Let’s allow more fully vaccinated individuals to help our business sector as the cases go down,” he said.

He also said cinemas, derma clinics and wellness spas should be allowed to reopen for the fully vaccinated across all alert levels.

Cinemas would only be allowed to open in Alert Level 2 under the current guidelines.

“The cinema and wellness industry are also suffering tremendous losses. With their commitment towards keeping their venues safe, we should at least allow them to reopen gradually. Our cinemas are used as vaccination centers, meaning they are safe,” Concepcion said.

“The last quarter of the year is crucial for businesses as they have the chance to recoup some losses due to the pandemic. Let’s give our businesses a fighting chance,” he added.

Earlier, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the government is studying allowing the reopening of other personal care service establishments, including those offering therapeutic massage services under Alert Level 4, while cinemas and arcades are being considered under Alert Level 3.

OCTA Research said the COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila continued to improve over the past week as the average number of daily new cases dropped.

The group also expects the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila to decrease to 1,500 to even below 1,000 by the end of the month.