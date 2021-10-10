DOH tallies 12,159 new COVID-19 cases, two labs without data

Health workers wearing protective personal equipment line up as they wait for go signal to enter the Quezon City Jail for the scheduled COVID-19 vaccination of persons deprived of liberty on Oct. 8, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 12,159 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,666,562.

In its latest bulletin released Sunday, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 15.9% out of 53,880 tests.

Active cases : 90,927 or 3.4% of the total

: 90,927 or 3.4% of the total Recoveries : 27,727, bringing the number to 2,536,011

: 27,727, bringing the number to 2,536,011 Deaths: 119, now 39,624 in total

According to the Department of Health, two labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.

However, the DOH added that the two labs only made up 0.1% of all samples tested and 0.1% of all positive individuals.

The DOH bulletin was again issued later Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. instead of its usual 4:00 p.m. release.

The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring countries.

It has been 572 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, good for the world's longest quarantine.

