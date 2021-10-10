
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP now preparing for Undas security, urges cops to vote
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 10, 2021 | 11:26am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP now preparing for Undas security, urges cops to vote
In this file photo, a girl cleans a niche in the apartment-type tombs at the Bagbag cemetery in Quezon City. The government has ordered the closure of all cemeteries from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has set its sights on security preparations during the Undas break with the certificate of candidacy filing period now officially over. 



In a statement sent to reporters Sunday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that early security preparations for Undas "have been proven effective in ensuring the safety of the public on big events that include the Undas on November 1 and 2."



"As early as now, I have instructed our unit commanders to begin preparing for the security that will be laid down for the upcoming All Saint's and All Soul's Day next month," said Eleazar, though he did not say what these preparations were. 



During the Undas break last year, some local governments opted to close down cemeteries and memorial parks on November 1 and 2 in anticipation of the rush of people amid the threat of the coronavirus.



With all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums closed from October 29 to November 4 last year, Metro Manila's police district deployed over 77,000 cops to "secure" more than 100 cemeteries in and around the Metro. 



Some LGUs, on the other hand, implemented visiting schedules in order to ensure that the observation of Undas would not turn into a super spreader event. 



On the days that visits to cemeteries will be allowed, Eleazar said cops "would strictly monitor" visitors and "guarantee that the minimum health standards will be followed."



PNP told: Register to vote



With the filing of certificate of candidacy period now over, Eleazar also encouraged PNP personnel to get registered as voters and exercise their right to vote. 



"I am encouraging our personnel who have not yet registered to take advantage of this extension. I am ordering our units commanders to give your men the time to do so," Eleazar said. 



"The right to suffrage must also be exercised by the policemen as this is part of the obligation of the Filipino people as responsible citizens," his statement also read. 



Eleazar, who has historically backed President Rodrigo Duterte's orders and policy decisions, has said he would not tolerate blatant partisanship from police personnel. 



The PNP chief added that the police are now focusing their security measures on the resumption of the voter’s registration across the country.



“All chiefs of police and other unit commanders are expected to maintain the same level of alertness and for them to use the same security measures in Comelec offices and other registration sites,” Eleazar said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated individuals coming from “green” (low risk) and “yellow” (moderate risk) nations and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tugade opts to focus on finishing projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tugade opts to focus on finishing projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has opted to focus on finishing projects instead of running for senator in the 2022...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trillanes says Isko only pretending to be a moderate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trillanes says Isko only pretending to be a moderate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV accused Manila mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso of only pretending to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              CHR chair Chito Gascon succumbs to COVID-19, dies at 57
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
CHR chair Chito Gascon succumbs to COVID-19, dies at 57


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Headlines

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson to pursue zero-budgeting system to help communities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson to pursue zero-budgeting system to help communities


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday vowed to pursue a zero-based budgeting system in the government if he wins the presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF studying NCR proposal for face-to-face classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF studying NCR proposal for face-to-face classes


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force would look into the proposal of Metro Manila mayors to hold in-person classes in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oil prices go up this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oil prices go up this week


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Oil prices face another price hike of at least P1 per liter this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 73% of soldiers vaccinated &ndash; AFP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
73% of soldiers vaccinated – AFP


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nearly three-fourths of the 140,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippines are now fully inoculated against COVID-19, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' keeps strength while 'Nando' slows down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' keeps strength while 'Nando' slows down


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Maring and Nando are poised to merge in the next 24 hours. Weather forecasters said that Maring may likely persist.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise by 11,010
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise by 11,010


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Active cases represent 4% of the total infections. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with