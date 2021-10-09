
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
'Maring' keeps strength while 'Nando' slows down
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 6:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Maring' keeps strength while 'Nando' slows down
Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Maring and Tropical Depression Nando.
RAMBB
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Maring (Kompasu) maintained its strength on Saturday afternoon, while Tropical Depression Nando slowed down.



In a bulletin issued past 5 p.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said Maring was last seen at 745 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar or 840 kilometers east of Southern Luzon.



The tropical storm still has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph. It is moving east at 20 kph.



Until Sunday morning, Maring will bring moderate to heavy rains in Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, including Kalayaan, Calamian and Cuyo Islands.



Meanwhile, residents of Bicol region, Caraga, Oriental Mindoro and the rest of Visayas may experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.



Although no wind signal is currently in effect, occasional gusts may still affect Eastern and Western Visayas, Caraga, Catanduanes, Albay and Sorsogon.



Maring and Nando are poised to merge in the next 24 hours. Weather forecasters said that Maring may likely persist in the merger event.



The resulting merger cyclone may reach severe tropical storm category within 36 hours, and may cross the Luzon Strait and pass over or close to Batanes and Babuyan Islands between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.



Nando



At 4 p.m., Nando was located 895 km east of Central Luzon, with peak winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.



The tropical depression decelerated as it interacted with the circulation of Maring, now moving west southwest at 20 kph.



PAGASA said Nando is unlikely to have direct effects on the weather and sea conditions in the country.



It is expected to be assimilated and merged into the circulation of Maring.



Forecast position of Maring



    
	
  • Sunday afternoon: 785 km east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Monday afternoon: 305 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Tuesday afternoon: 305 km west of Calayan, Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Wednesday afternoon: 930 km west of extreme NortTropical Storm Maring maintains strength while Tropical Depression Nando weakenshern Luzon (outside PAR)
    • 




Forecast position of Nando



    
	
  • Early Sunday morning: 605 km east of Virac, Catanduanes
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

