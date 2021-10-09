
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
More than 1.3M Moderna vaccines arrive in Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 4:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
More than 1.3M Moderna vaccines arrive in Philippines
Crates containing doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine land at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on October 9, 2021.
Release / Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — More than 1.3 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Saturday.



The shots, on board China Airlines flight CI 703, landed at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 3:45 p.m.





Of the more than 1.3 million doses of the jab, 885,700 were bought by the government and 477,600 were procured by private companies.



The fresh batch of Moderna shots are in addition to the more than 2.1 million doses of the same vaccine that arrived Friday morning.



In total, 85,575,600 coronavirus vaccine doses from various manufacturers have arrived in the Philippines, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez.



“With the steady arrival of these vaccines, we call on our local leaders, including our regional directors and offices and IATF to set aside political differences and focus on our efforts to inoculate as many people as possible,” Galvez said. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

