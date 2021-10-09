PNP finds filing of candidacies to be â€˜generally peacefulâ€™

PNP finds filing of candidacies to be ‘generally peaceful’

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police said Saturday that the filing of certificates of candidacy was generally peaceful despite reporting some minor incidents and the alleged failure of some supporters of political aspirants to follow health protocols.

“The Philippine National Police did not receive any significant incident that affected the eight-day filing of COC and CONA across the country,” PNP chief Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement.

The PNP, however, reported that a Sangguniang Bayan aspirant allegedly smashed chairs and harassed some election officials in Taraka, Lanao del Sur. Police accosted him and he was slapped with charges for direct assault, alarm and scandal, and malicious mischief.

Police reported arresting two men for allegedly carrying firearms despite the gun ban imposed by the PNP.

Meanwhile, Eleazar bemoaned the alleged violations of health protocols by some supporters of politicians and the supposed failure of aspirants to elective posts to remind their supporters to follow protocols.

“Lagi nating naririnig ang sigaw ng pagbabago tuwing halalan subalit kahit sino ang ihalal nating mga lider ay walang mangyayari dahil ang tunay na pagbabago ay nagmumula sa ating mga sarili at ito ay nag-uumpisa sa simpleng disiplina at pagsunod sa mga patakaran na para naman sa kapakanan ng bawat isa,” Eleazar said.

(We always hear the call for change during elections, but whoever we may elect as our leader, nothing will change as real change comes from ourselves and this starts with simple discipline and following policies that are for the good of everyone.) — Xave Gregorio with a report from Franco Luna