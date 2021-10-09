
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise by 11,010
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 5:36pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise by 11,010
Health workers wearing protective personal equipment line up as they wait for go signal to enter the Quezon City Jail for the scheduled COVID-19 vaccination of persons deprived of liberty on Oct. 8, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday logged 11,010 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the nationwide tally to 2,654,450.



    
	
  • Active cases: 106,558 or 4% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 22,529, bringing the number to 2,508,387
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 237, raising toll to 39,505
    • 




The Department of Health said two laboratories did not submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.



COVID-19 causes rise in depression, anxiety



    
	
  • According to a study published in The Lancet medical journal, cases of depression and anxiety increased by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The government launched a raffle open to Filipinos vaccinated against COVID-19 in a bid to encourage more people to get jabbed.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a Laging Handa briefing that although hospital occupancy rates remain high, fewer people are getting admitted for COVID-19.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • More than 1.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna arrived in the Philippines on Saturday.
