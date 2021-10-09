COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise by 11,010
October 9, 2021 | 5:36pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday logged 11,010 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the nationwide tally to 2,654,450.
- Active cases: 106,558 or 4% of the total
- Recoveries: 22,529, bringing the number to 2,508,387
- Deaths: 237, raising toll to 39,505
The Department of Health said two laboratories did not submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.
COVID-19 causes rise in depression, anxiety
- According to a study published in The Lancet medical journal, cases of depression and anxiety increased by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic.
- The government launched a raffle open to Filipinos vaccinated against COVID-19 in a bid to encourage more people to get jabbed.
- DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a Laging Handa briefing that although hospital occupancy rates remain high, fewer people are getting admitted for COVID-19.
- More than 1.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna arrived in the Philippines on Saturday.
