
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Trillanes says Isko only pretending to be a moderate
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 11:01am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Trillanes says Isko only pretending to be a moderate
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno formally launches his campaign for the presidency on September 22, 2021. 
Isko Moreno Domagoso Official Facebook page 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV accused Manila mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso of only pretending to be a moderate candidate when he is actually a supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte.



Trillanes was responding to Domago’s attacks against fellow presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo whom he referred to as a “yellowtard,” an insult often used by Duterte supporters in reference to the once-ruling Liberal Party.





“You would have to be a diehard Duterte supporter for you to even come up with such words,” Trillanes told ABS-CBN News Channel’s “After the Fact.” “Maliwanag na sa lahat na all that illusion that this guy is in the middle in courting the moderates, wala ‘yun. Pagpapanggap ‘yun.”



(It’s clear to all that the illusion that this guy is in the middle in courting the moderates, that’s nothing. He’s just pretending.)



“We’re relieved the true face of Mayor Isko has been shown to the public. And it was brought to life by Mayor Isko himself,” said the former senator who is eyeing a Senate comeback under Robredo’s ticket.



Red flag?



Domagoso promised that he “can work with anybody” at the announcement of his presidential bid last month and positioned himself as someone who is neither from the opposition or the administration.



He attempted to continue this line of messaging on Thursday by bringing up Filipinos’ hardships instead of addressing his stance on the Marcoses, which Robredo said was one of the reasons why unity talks between her and the Manila mayor broke down.



“‘Yan lang ba ang dahilan kung bakit siya tatakbo?” Domagoso said. “Paano naman kaming mga Pilipino, wala kaming trabaho? Maraming Pilipino, nagdidildil ng asin. Maraming Pilipino hindi malaman ano ang naghihintay sa kanya sa kinabukasan. Marcos na naman?”



(Is that the only reason why she is running? What about us Filipinos, we don’t have jobs? A lot of Filipinos just eat salt. A lot of Filipinos do not know what lies ahead for them in the future. Marcos na naman?)



Robredo, however, made it clear that while she is bent on stopping the return of the Marcoses to Malacañang, this was not the tipping point that made her choose to run for president.



Domagoso has said in previous interviews that he admired the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, but abhorred the human rights violations committed during his two-decade tyrannical rule.



For Trillanes, this is a red flag.



“Kung ina-idolize niya yung diktador na Marcos, eh doon din ang mangyayari kapag nakaupo na siya. Gagamitin din niya ‘yung taktikang ginamit ni Marcos noong panahon ng Martial Law,” he said.



(If he’s idolizing Marcos the dictator, he would only repeat what he did. He would use the same tactics of Marcos during Martial Law.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      ISKO MORENO DOMAGOSO
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte joins PDP-Laban bets on last day of filing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte joins PDP-Laban bets on last day of filing


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday appeared at the Commission on Elections filing venue at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines OKs new quarantine protocols for travelers from 'green, yellow' countries


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated individuals coming from “green” (low risk) and “yellow” (moderate risk) nations and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko implies Leni only ran because of Marcoses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko implies Leni only ran because of Marcoses


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo made it clear that while she feels strongly about preventing the Marcoses from returning to Malacañang,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mayor Sara reiterates run for reelection
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mayor Sara reiterates run for reelection


                              

                                                                  By Edith R. Regalado |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio shut the door for a presidential run despite consistently topping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bato Dela Rosa, former 'drug war' chief implementer, is admin&rsquo;s presidential bet                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bato Dela Rosa, former 'drug war' chief implementer, is admin’s presidential bet


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Less than an hour before the deadline for filing candidacy, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has surfaced as the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tugade decides not to run for senator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tugade decides not to run for senator


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on Saturday said he decided not to join the Senate race in the 2022 ele...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAGASA: Tropical Storm Maring, Tropical Depression Nando may merge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAGASA: Tropical Storm Maring, Tropical Depression Nando may merge


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said that the two weather systems inside the Philippine area of responsibility are embedded within a larger circulation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              CHR chair Chito Gascon succumbs to COVID-19, dies at 57
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
CHR chair Chito Gascon succumbs to COVID-19, dies at 57


                              
                              

                              

                                 
4 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Headlines

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travel rules eased for minors, seniors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travel rules eased for minors, seniors


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has modified quarantine and testing protocols for inbound travelers as well as interzonal travel protocols...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UK to remove Philippines  from travel red list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UK to remove Philippines  from travel red list


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United Kingdom will remove 47 countries including the Philippines from its travel red list due to the COVID-19 pande...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with