Trillanes says Isko only pretending to be a moderate

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno formally launches his campaign for the presidency on September 22, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV accused Manila mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso of only pretending to be a moderate candidate when he is actually a supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Trillanes was responding to Domago’s attacks against fellow presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo whom he referred to as a “yellowtard,” an insult often used by Duterte supporters in reference to the once-ruling Liberal Party.

“You would have to be a diehard Duterte supporter for you to even come up with such words,” Trillanes told ABS-CBN News Channel’s “After the Fact.” “Maliwanag na sa lahat na all that illusion that this guy is in the middle in courting the moderates, wala ‘yun. Pagpapanggap ‘yun.”

(It’s clear to all that the illusion that this guy is in the middle in courting the moderates, that’s nothing. He’s just pretending.)

“We’re relieved the true face of Mayor Isko has been shown to the public. And it was brought to life by Mayor Isko himself,” said the former senator who is eyeing a Senate comeback under Robredo’s ticket.

Red flag?

Domagoso promised that he “can work with anybody” at the announcement of his presidential bid last month and positioned himself as someone who is neither from the opposition or the administration.

He attempted to continue this line of messaging on Thursday by bringing up Filipinos’ hardships instead of addressing his stance on the Marcoses, which Robredo said was one of the reasons why unity talks between her and the Manila mayor broke down.

“‘Yan lang ba ang dahilan kung bakit siya tatakbo?” Domagoso said. “Paano naman kaming mga Pilipino, wala kaming trabaho? Maraming Pilipino, nagdidildil ng asin. Maraming Pilipino hindi malaman ano ang naghihintay sa kanya sa kinabukasan. Marcos na naman?”

(Is that the only reason why she is running? What about us Filipinos, we don’t have jobs? A lot of Filipinos just eat salt. A lot of Filipinos do not know what lies ahead for them in the future. Marcos na naman?)

Robredo, however, made it clear that while she is bent on stopping the return of the Marcoses to Malacañang, this was not the tipping point that made her choose to run for president.

Domagoso has said in previous interviews that he admired the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, but abhorred the human rights violations committed during his two-decade tyrannical rule.

For Trillanes, this is a red flag.

“Kung ina-idolize niya yung diktador na Marcos, eh doon din ang mangyayari kapag nakaupo na siya. Gagamitin din niya ‘yung taktikang ginamit ni Marcos noong panahon ng Martial Law,” he said.

(If he’s idolizing Marcos the dictator, he would only repeat what he did. He would use the same tactics of Marcos during Martial Law.)