DOH: 13,273 new COVID-19 cases recorded, but 3 labs without data

Commuters queue on the pedestrian overpass leading to the EDSA Carousel Busway NEPA QMART Station in Quezon City for the free ride on Sept. 28, 2021. Despite the decreasing number of daily COVID-19 cases, Metro Manila is still at a high-risk level of infections due to the high positivity rate, according to a report from the OCTA Research.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 13,273 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,593,399.

In its latest bulletin released Sunday night, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 20.2% out of 64,747 tests.

Active cases : 112,008 or 4.3% of the total

: 112,008 or 4.3% of the total Recoveries : 45,249, bringing the number to 2,442,623

: 45,249, bringing the number to 2,442,623 Deaths: 112, now 38,768 in total

According to the Department of Health, three labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.

However, the DOH added that the three labs only accounted for 0.6% of all samples tested and 0.7% of all positive individuals.

The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring countries.

It has been 565 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, good for the world's longest quarantine.

