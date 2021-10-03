




































































 




   

   









DOH: 13,273 new COVID-19 cases recorded, but 3 labs without data
                        

                           
October 3, 2021 | 8:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH: 13,273 new COVID-19 cases recorded, but 3 labs without data
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 13,273 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,593,399. 



In its latest bulletin released Sunday night, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 20.2% out of 64,747 tests.



    
	
  • Active cases: 112,008 or 4.3% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 45,249, bringing the number to 2,442,623
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 112, now 38,768 in total
    • 




According to the Department of Health, three labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.



However, the DOH added that the three labs only accounted for 0.6% of all samples tested and 0.7% of all positive individuals. 



The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring countries.



It has been 565 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, good for the world's longest quarantine. 



What's new today?



    
	
  • 
	
    The PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said on Sunday it has expelled Sen. Manny Pacquiao from the administration party after he filed his candidacy under a "relatively unknown party" based in Cebu. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Vice President Leni Robredo will announce her plans for 2022 in the coming days, her spokesperson said Sunday in response to a report that she had already accepted 1Sambayan's nomination for president. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Sunday said he was worried about the safety of Krizel Mago, the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. regulatory head who has been testifying at the panel's hearings and said he hoped that her protection at the House wouldn't affect the investigation. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The PNP warned all police personnel against engaging in any form of partisan politics amid the ongoing filing of Certificates of Candidacy across the country.  
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Per data from the Philippine National Police, 879 areas nationwide are under granular lockdown, which means around 30,822 households or 40,422 people classified as locked-down areas.
    
	
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

