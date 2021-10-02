Philippines logs over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, 164 more deaths

Devotees attend the first Friday of October devotional mass at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Oct. 1, 2021. Under the IATF's recommendation, religious events are allowed up to 20% of the venue capacity.

MANILA, Philippines — The country logged 14,786 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the nationwide tally to 2,580,173, the Department of Health said.

Active cases : 144,061 or 5.6% of the total

: 144,061 or 5.6% of the total Recoveries : 894, pushing total to 2,397,456

: 894, pushing total to 2,397,456 Deaths: 164, bringing toll to 38,656

The positivity rate was 22.1% based on the results of 68,233 people tested on Thursday.

Probe into face shield tampering