Legarda is the first national candidate to file COC at 8 am, seeks re-election as Senator
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 2, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Three-term Senator, now Deputy Speaker, Loren Legarda filed her candidacy as Senator at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City early morning today.



Legarda currently serves as member of the House of Representatives, representing the Lone District of the Province of Antique. Prior to her election to the current position in May 2019, she was a three-term Senator and chaired the Committees on Finance, Foreign Relations, economic affairs, environment and Climate Change, among others. She has authored numerous laws currently being used during the pandemic, and, as Finance Chair for four years, ensured the funding of vital government programs aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos and making such programs more accessible to the people.



"Our pandemic recovery should respond to the health needs of our people and on our economic recovery and should be attuned to the climate pathway as we are also dealing with the climate crisis. With my 20 years of experience as Senator and my stint as Representative of the Lone District of Antique, I am confident that I can do much more to help solve the twin crisis, for the welfare of the Filipino people,” Legarda said.



Legarda, who previously topped the Senate race twice, in 1998 and 2007, explained that she will be campaigning for the future generations and will continue to push for the advocacies she has always espoused for decades now.



“More jobs and livelihood, quality education, efficient healthcare system, stronger environmental protection and cultural preservation – these are what I have always championed since I was first elected Senator in 1998 and these are what I will continue to prioritize, given a fresh start in the Senate in 2022. I would like to continue what I have started and do much more – provide for the needs of all Filipinos, bring the government programs closer to them especially to the marginalized and vulnerable, and ensure an inclusive, equitable, resilient and sustainable growth and recovery for all,” Legarda concluded.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

