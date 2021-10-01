




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DTI wants all businesses opened, at different capacities
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
DTI wants all businesses opened, at different capacities
“We propose hopefully that we allow the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), businesses to open for continuity from Alert Levels 1 to 4, and just adjust the operating capacities. The good approach is to have continuity in operations and jobs, regardless of alert levels, changes only in operating capacity. So there’s continuity, not open-close-open system,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.
STAR  /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — To ensure business continuity and further economic recovery, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) yesterday proposed the opening of all businesses at varied operating capacities under Alert Levels 1 to 4, except for those considered high risk and non-essential.



“We propose hopefully that we allow the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), businesses to open for continuity from Alert Levels 1 to 4, and just adjust the operating capacities. The good approach is to have continuity in operations and jobs, regardless of alert levels, changes only in operating capacity. So there’s continuity, not open-close-open system,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.



He added the requirement to have only vaccinated customers could also be applied to indoor operations of sectors such as dine-in restaurants, personal care service establishments, and gyms at Alert Level 4.



From Sept. 16 to Sept. 30, Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level 4 where previously prohibited sectors like  dine-in and personal care service establishments were allowed to reopen at 10 percent capacity for indoor operations only for fully vaccinated guests, and at 30 percent for outdoor operations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated customers.



While business continuity is being pushed, Lopez said there would still be exclusions but with a shorter list for high-risk non-essential establishments. Currently, the DTI hopes Metro Manila could be downgraded to Alert Level 3, and for government to allow the reopening of gyms and fitness centers.



“We’ve been arguing that exercise is really one vital activity to increase their (individuals) immunity level,” he said.



Strategy is working



Two weeks into the implementation of alert level system with granular lockdowns in Metro Manila, Malacañang claimed the strategy is working as COVID-19 infections in the region declined despite economic reopening.



“It shows that our strategy is working,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, noting that new infections fell from a high of 20,000 per day.



According to OCTA Research, new COVID cases in NCR have decreased by 17 percent to 3,891 cases from Sept. 24 to 30, compared to 4,687 the previous week. Reproduction number also declined to 0.87 percent.



Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua agreed that the strategy is working, adding that small-scale lockdowns are keeping infections low while the economy recovers.



“We believe we adopted the right strategy to have granular lockdowns and while we are piloting it in the NCR (National Capital Region), the number of cases has gone down, so it is working. So everyone should cooperate to make this strategy more (doable),” Chua said.



The National Economic and Development Authority chief also believes Metro Manila is now ready for an alert downgrade next month. “Starting October, there is more opportunity to further downgrade our quarantine classification alongside vaccination to ensure a faster economic reopening,” he said.



“What we need to do now is expand this pilot to other areas in the Philippines and learn from our experiences,” he said.



The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will still discuss the classification for October but Roque said Metro Manila mayors have already suggested a downgrade to Alert Level 3. — Alexis Romero, Louise Maureen Simeon, Janvic Mateo


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DTI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 4 from October 1 to 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 4 from October 1 to 15


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila, pilot area for a new quarantine classification system, will stay under Alert Level 4 from October 1 to 15, Malacañang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stars to run for local posts under Lakas-CMD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stars to run for local posts under Lakas-CMD


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A basketball legend, two actresses and a former comedian will be vying for local positions in the 2022 elections under the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace thanks newly-retired boxer Pacquiao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace thanks newly-retired boxer Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Thursday thanked Sen. Manny Pacquiao for making Filipinos "very proud" a day after the administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo yet to decide as 1Sambayan picks her for president in 2022                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo yet to decide as 1Sambayan picks her for president in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan picked Vice President Leni Robredo as its presidential candidate for the 2022 elections, capping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says decline in daily COVID-19 cases shows 'strategy is working'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says decline in daily COVID-19 cases shows 'strategy is working'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level 4, the second most stringent classification, from September 16 to 30.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: Local ordinances can allow mandatory vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: Local ordinances can allow mandatory vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local governments could implement the mandatory vaccination of their constituents against COVID-19 provided they have the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination of minors to start with ages 14-17
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination of minors to start with ages 14-17


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government will commence the vaccination of teens starting with 14 to 17-year-olds who have comorbidities or whose parents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to deploy SAF in poll hotspots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to deploy SAF in poll hotspots


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Special Action Force  commandos will be deployed in areas with intense political rivalries and a history of election-related...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte certifies 2022 budget bill as urgent
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte certifies 2022 budget bill as urgent


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has asked Congress to expedite the passage of the proposed P5-trillion national budget for next year that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go to politicians: Prioritize public welfare, interest
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Felipe L. Gozon |
                                 October 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go appealed yesterday to fellow public servants, especially those seeking elective posts next year, to prioritize the welfare and interest of Filipinos over partisan politics as the nation continues to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with