Eleazar names new PNP Academy director following death of cadet

In this file photo, cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy line up during a ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines — Police General Guillermo Eleazar has designated a new director to the PNP Academy, following the death of a cadet last week.

“As part of the review of rules and regulations and academic policies and aggressive reforms I ordered for the Academy, I already approved the designation of Police Major General Alex Sampaga as the new Director, PNPA effective 29 September 2021,” Eleazar said in a statement on Monday morning.

Police Major General Rhoderick Armamento will take over Sampaga’s current post as director of the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology.

The change of leadership at the PNPA came amid investigation into death of Cadet 3rd Class George Magsayo.

Reports said that on September 23, Magsayo’s upperclassman, Cadet Second Class Steve Ceasar Maingat, "punched him at least five times" which caused Magsayo to collapse.

Magsayo was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following this, Eleazar has ordered the leadership of the PNP Academy to review and adjust its policies

The PNP chief meanwhile said he expects Sampaga, new director of the PNPA, to “bring in innovative ideas and fresh perspective that would effectively implement the necessary adjustments in further improving the institution for each cadet to live up to its core values of Justice, Integrity, and Service.”

Criminal rap to be filed

Eleazar also said that a criminal rap will be filed against Maingat on Tuesday, but the PNP chief has yet to announce what the complaint will allege against the cadet.

He stressed that this will be separate from the administrative case that will also be filed against the cadet, which can be grounds for his dismissal from the academy.

“Let this serve as a stern warning to all the PNPA cadets that the PNP leadership will never tolerate this misbehavior and serious breach of discipline and moral values,” Eleazar also said.

The PNP has earlier said Maingat is in the custody of the Silang Municipal Police Station pending further investigation. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna