Go not interested in seeking presidency in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go has maintained that he is not interested in seeking the presidency in the 2022 national elections, but vows to support whoever can continue the positive change that President Duterte has started.

In an interview after visiting medical frontliners in Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City on Friday, Go said he remains focused on his job to serve Filipinos in every way he can.

“That (question) is being asked repeatedly. I already wrote our party, the PDP-Laban, not to nominate me, even before the convention wherein they nominated President Duterte and me as vice-president and president, respectively. I know the hardships of a president’s work,” he said in Filipino.

He however thanked the public for the continued trust they are giving him and Duterte as he said that he leaves his political fate “to God, the Dutertes and the Filipino people.”

“I thanked those who trusted me and President Duterte. They have given me strength to work further. So let me repeat, I leave my fate to God, to Allah on whatever is planned for me,” Go said.

Regardless of what happens in 2022, he would fulfill his mission of serving the Filipinos, especially in helping them overcome the pandemic, he said.

He also stressed that he would focus on helping the government come up with solutions on how to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go asked everyone to just wait for the filing of candidacy on Oct. 8 for the final decision of the Dutertes and the ruling party PDP-Laban.