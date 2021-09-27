




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Go not interested in seeking presidency in 2022
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 27, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go has maintained that he is not interested in seeking the presidency in the 2022 national elections, but vows to support whoever can continue the positive change that President Duterte has started.



In an interview after visiting medical frontliners in Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City on Friday, Go said he remains focused on his job to serve Filipinos in every way he can.



“That (question) is being asked repeatedly. I already wrote our party, the PDP-Laban, not to nominate me, even before the convention wherein they nominated President Duterte and me as vice-president and president, respectively. I know the hardships of a president’s work,” he said in Filipino.



He however thanked the public for the continued trust they are giving him and Duterte as he said that he leaves his political fate “to God, the Dutertes and the Filipino people.”



“I thanked those who trusted me and President Duterte. They have given me strength to work further. So let me repeat, I leave my fate to God, to Allah on whatever is planned for me,” Go said.



Regardless of what happens in 2022, he would fulfill his mission of serving the Filipinos, especially in helping them overcome the pandemic, he said.



He also stressed that he would focus on helping the government come up with solutions on how to address the COVID-19 pandemic.



Go asked everyone to just wait for the filing of candidacy on Oct. 8 for the final decision of the Dutertes and the ruling party PDP-Laban.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BONG GO
                                                      ELECTION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate panel can't contact Pharmally exec who testified on face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate panel can't contact Pharmally exec who testified on face shields


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Pharmally Pharmaceutical official Krizle Mago can no longer be contacted by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee," Gordon tweeted...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 labs without data


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: No need to use military 'scare tactic' for every policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: No need to use military 'scare tactic' for every policy


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The military is needed to protect us. I just don't know why the tone is as if the military is constantly being used...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jonson mother to Ongpin: Shed light on death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jonson mother to Ongpin: Shed light on death


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The mother of the late visual artist Bree Jonson yesterday appealed to her daughter’s last known companion, Julian Ongpin,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo denies presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo denies presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her VP


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday denied an online post claiming that a presidential bet asked for P1 billion to be her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators worried over Pharmally exec&rsquo;s safety
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators worried over Pharmally exec’s safety


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Senators expressed concern yesterday over the safety of Pharmally executive Krizle Mago who has gone incommunicado since giving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSG denies protecting ex-Duterte adviser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSG denies protecting ex-Duterte adviser


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Presidential Security Group yesterday denied rumors that it is protecting Chinese businessman Michael Yang at the Dusit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New York gov mulls recruiting Pinoy health workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New York gov mulls recruiting Pinoy health workers


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
New York is considering hiring medical workers from the Philippines and other countries to replace unvaccinated staff at hospitals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hospital second home for PLE topnotcher
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hospital second home for PLE topnotcher


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Coming from a family of doctors, Jude Philip Pozon Cebrecus felt at home in hospitals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar hopes Duterte will sign farmers&rsquo; cash assistance law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar hopes Duterte will sign farmers’ cash assistance law


                              

                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Citing the urgency of helping farmers due to the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Cynthia Villar remains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with