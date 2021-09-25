Philippines reports 16,907 new COVID-19 cases

Commuters prepare to board an EDSA carousel bus at the Monumento station in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday reported 16,907 more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s overall count to over 2.47 million.

The total COVID-19 infections in the Philippines stood at 2,470,235, the Department of Health said.

No deaths were recorded on for the second straight day due to "technical issues in COVIDKaya," the DOH said. COVIDKaya is a digital platform which stores data from all confirmed COVID-19 cases and their close contacts.

"The Department of Information and Communications Technology is currently addressing issues encountered by the system. When the issue is resolved, the succeeding increase in deaths in the following reports will be due to the previous days' backlog," it said.

Active cases : 165,110 or 6.7% of the total

: 165,110 or 6.7% of the total Recoveries : 27,120, bringing the number to 2,267,720

: 27,120, bringing the number to 2,267,720 Deaths: 0, still at 37,405

The positivity rate was at 23.6%, based on the test results of 74,606 people who got screened on Thursday.

