Cyclone outside PAR intensifies into typhoon

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical cyclone with the international name Mindulle has strengthened from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon, weather forecasters said on Saturday.

In an 11 a.m. advisory, PAGASA Mindulle now has peak winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 150 kph.

The state weather bureau said that “highly favorable conditions” will allow Mindulle to further intensify and reach a peak intensity of around 205 kph by Monday.

The typhoon was last seen 1,720 km east of Northern Luzon. It was heading northwest at 10 kph.

PAGASA said that Mindulle may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday or Wednesday and will remain far from the country’s landmass. Once it does, it will be given the local name Lannie.

“Based on the latest analysis, there is an increasing likelihood that this tropical cyclone will not enter the PAR,” it said.

Mindulle is not seen to affect the weather condition of the Philippines directly.

“However, it may cause moderate to rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon beginning on Monday primarily due to swells. Sea travel will be risky for those using small seacrafts,” PAGASA said.

