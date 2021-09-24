Comelec staff, political party reps considered 'APOR' for COC filing â€” Palace

Comelec staff, political party reps considered 'APOR' for COC filing — Palace

A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday announced that Comelec officials and staff, as well as representatives of political parties, would be considered "authorized persons outside of residence" during the filing of certificates of candidacy in October.

Palace said the move was approved by the pandemic task force in a meeting on Thursday, September 23.

Per IATF Resolution No. 140, APORs would also include chairpersons or presidents of political parties, or their secretary general or authorized representative.

Aspirants or their authorized representatives are also part of the list, as well as companions as stated in Comelec's Resolution No. 10717.

Commission on Election officials and personnel tasked with the submission of hard copies of COCs and related documents or materials to their main office would also classify as APOR.

The poll body has set the date for the filing of COCs from October 1 to 8.

But still with the threat of COVID-19 looming, it has made adjustments for public health standards to be followed.

This includes moving the venue at the Sofitel tent in Pasay for national positions, and requiring aspirants to present a negative antigent test result.

Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo said antigen tests would also be made available for free at the venue for those unable to take one prior to the filing.

The crucial 2022 elections is set on May 9 next year, where Filipinos will vote the country's next leaders whose task will be to delivery Filipinos out of the pandemic and on to recovery.