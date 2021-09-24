




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Comelec staff, political party reps considered 'APOR' for COC filing — Palace
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 3:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Comelec staff, political party reps considered 'APOR' for COC filing â€” Palace
A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday announced that Comelec officials and staff, as well as representatives of political parties, would be considered "authorized persons outside of residence" during the filing of certificates of candidacy in October. 



Palace said the move was approved by the pandemic task force in a meeting on Thursday, September 23. 





Per IATF Resolution No. 140, APORs would also include chairpersons or presidents of political parties, or their secretary general or authorized representative.



Aspirants or their authorized representatives are also part of the list, as well as companions as stated in Comelec's Resolution No. 10717. 



Commission on Election officials and personnel tasked with the submission of hard copies of COCs and related documents or materials to their main office would also classify as APOR.



The poll body has set the date for the filing of COCs from October 1 to 8.



But still with the threat of COVID-19 looming, it has made adjustments for public health standards to be followed. 



This includes moving the venue at the Sofitel tent in Pasay for national positions, and requiring aspirants to present a negative antigent test result. 



Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo said antigen tests would also be made available for free at the venue for those unable to take one prior to the filing. 



The crucial 2022 elections is set on May 9 next year, where Filipinos will vote the country's next leaders whose task will be to delivery Filipinos out of the pandemic and on to recovery. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Many questions behind the death of 30-year-old painter Bree Jonson still remain. Here's what we know so far. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SWS: Duterte rating dives after soaring to record-high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SWS: Duterte rating dives after soaring to record-high


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The satisfaction rating of President Duterte reached an all-time high of 84 percent in November 2020, but dropped to 75 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kilusang Bagong Lipunan picks Bongbong as presidential bet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kilusang Bagong Lipunan picks Bongbong as presidential bet


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, a right-wing party founded by former President Ferdinand Marcos, nominated the late dictator’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;PS-DBM owes DepEd P5.5 billion learning materials&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘PS-DBM owes DepEd P5.5 billion learning materials’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has told the Department of Education to demand the delivery of P5.53 billion worth of computer hardware...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte eyes raps vs Gordon over &lsquo;misused&rsquo; SBMA funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte eyes raps vs Gordon over ‘misused’ SBMA funds


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has threatened to file a case against Sen. Richard Gordon over funds that were allegedly misused when the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 If he wins presidency, Moreno to allow int'l probers to PH for 'drug war' investigation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
If he wins presidency, Moreno to allow int'l probers to PH for 'drug war' investigation


                              

                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he will “not lift a finger” to protect incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte if he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House panel OKs extension of voter registration until October 31
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House panel OKs extension of voter registration until October 31


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The House suffrage and electoral reforms committee approved Friday a bill seeking to extend voter registration until October...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abra, Baguio, Bohol in GCQ with heightened curbs until Sept. 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abra, Baguio, Bohol in GCQ with heightened curbs until Sept. 30


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Palace said the updated quarantine status of Abra, Baguio City, and Bohol would take effect starting September 24 to 30....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to deploy personnel to assist in registration sites as voter sign-up deadline nears
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to deploy personnel to assist in registration sites as voter sign-up deadline nears


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police General Guillermo Eleazar ordered cops to ensure that health protocols are being observed in voter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives 728,910 more Pfizer doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives 728,910 more Pfizer doses


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
This shipment adds to the earlier 561,600 and 940,680 doses that were delivered to the country this week. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with