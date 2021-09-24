DOH lists 18,659 more COVID-19 cases
September 24, 2021 | 5:34pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday logged 18,659 more coronavirus cases, pushing its total caseload to 2,453,328.
Today's figures saw active cases up by 9,534 from the 165,790 on September 23. The Department of Health said no deaths were reported today due to technical issues in is COVIDKaya system. One laboratory also failed to submit test results.
"The Department of Information and Communications Technology is currently addressing issues encountered by the system," the agency added.
- Active cases: 175,324 or 7.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 9,088, bringing the number to 2,240,599
- Deaths: 0, or still 37,405 in total
2022 elections preparation
- Malacañang said Comelec officials and staff, as well as political parties' representatives will be considered authorized persons outside of residence during the filing of certificate of candidacies in October.
- A House panel has approved a bill seeking to extend voters' registration with only a few days before Comelec's set deadline of September 30. A similar measure had hurdled second reading in the Senate.
- Abra, Baguio and Bohol were placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions while Ilocos Norte was downgraded to GCQ until end of the month.
- The Philippines received 728,910 new doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's procured supply.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended