DOH lists 18,659 more COVID-19 cases

Commuters prepare their face shields as they board an EDSA carousel bus at the Monumento station in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday logged 18,659 more coronavirus cases, pushing its total caseload to 2,453,328.

Today's figures saw active cases up by 9,534 from the 165,790 on September 23. The Department of Health said no deaths were reported today due to technical issues in is COVIDKaya system. One laboratory also failed to submit test results.

"The Department of Information and Communications Technology is currently addressing issues encountered by the system," the agency added.

Active cases: 175,324 or 7.1% of the total



Recoveries: 9,088, bringing the number to 2,240,599



Deaths: 0, or still 37,405 in total

