




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH lists 18,659 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 5:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH lists 18,659 more COVID-19 cases
Commuters prepare their face shields as they board an EDSA carousel bus at the Monumento station in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday logged 18,659 more coronavirus cases, pushing its total caseload to 2,453,328.



Today's figures saw active cases up by 9,534 from the 165,790 on September 23. The Department of Health said no deaths were reported today due to technical issues in is COVIDKaya system. One laboratory also failed to submit test results. 



"The Department of Information and Communications Technology is currently addressing issues encountered by the system," the agency added.



    
	
  • Active cases: 175,324 or 7.1% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 9,088, bringing the number to 2,240,599
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 0, or still 37,405 in total
    • 




 






 



2022 elections preparation 



    
	
  • Malacañang said Comelec officials and staff, as well as political parties' representatives will be considered authorized persons outside of residence during the filing of certificate of candidacies in October. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • A House panel has approved a bill seeking to extend voters' registration with only a few days before Comelec's set deadline of September 30. A similar measure had hurdled second reading in the Senate. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Abra, Baguio and Bohol were placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions while Ilocos Norte was downgraded to GCQ until end of the month. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippines received 728,910 new doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government's procured supply. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Many questions behind the death of 30-year-old painter Bree Jonson still remain. Here's what we know so far. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kilusang Bagong Lipunan picks Bongbong as presidential bet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kilusang Bagong Lipunan picks Bongbong as presidential bet


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kilusang Bagong Lipunan, a right-wing party founded by former President Ferdinand Marcos, nominated the late dictator’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SWS: Duterte rating dives after soaring to record-high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SWS: Duterte rating dives after soaring to record-high


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The satisfaction rating of President Duterte reached an all-time high of 84 percent in November 2020, but dropped to 75 percent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;PS-DBM owes DepEd P5.5 billion learning materials&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘PS-DBM owes DepEd P5.5 billion learning materials’


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has told the Department of Education to demand the delivery of P5.53 billion worth of computer hardware...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JV Ejercito eyes another Senate comeback
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JV Ejercito eyes another Senate comeback


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. JV Ejercito is eyeing a comeback at the Senate in the 2022 polls.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate delays Comelec budget, ramping up pressure to extend voter registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate delays Comelec budget, ramping up pressure to extend voter registration


                              

                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A Senate panel on Friday deferred deliberations on the Commission on Election's proposed budget for 2022 in a move to further...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally admits selling expired, substandard face shields to government
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally admits selling expired, substandard face shields to government


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Asked if the firm was "swindling" the government, a Pharmally executive replied: "Yes, I believe so." 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Handling of preliminary probe into drug rap vs Ongpin transferred to DOJ main office
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Handling of preliminary probe into drug rap vs Ongpin transferred to DOJ main office


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The drug case filed against Julian Ongpin, the last known companion of Bree Jonson died last weekend, will be handled by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ombudsman now &lsquo;open&rsquo; to revising rules restricting access to SALNs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman now ‘open’ to revising rules restricting access to SALNs


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Ombudsman told the House of Representatives that it is now amenable to revising its rules restricting public...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec staff, political party reps considered 'APOR' for COC filing &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec staff, political party reps considered 'APOR' for COC filing — Palace


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Palace said the move was approved by the pandemic task force in a meeting on Thursday, September 23. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with