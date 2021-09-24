




































































 




   

   









Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 1:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
House panel OKs extension of voter registration until October 31
This Feb. 4, 2021 photo shows voter registration at the Comelec office in Quezon City.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The House suffrage and electoral reforms committee approved Friday a bill seeking to extend voter registration until October 31, a move that the Commission on Elections warned would delay preparations for the 2022 polls.



The measure, filed by top House leaders including House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, swiftly passed the panel and will now be taken up by the whole chamber in the plenary.





The bill has received support from lawmakers across party lines and will likely be approved by the House, which has previously passed a resolution calling on the poll body to extend voter registration.



However, Comelec commissioner Aimee Ferolino told lawmakers that extending voter registration for another month would be “very difficult.”



“If this honorable body deems it necessary to extend, our elbow room for the preparation of elections, for the printing of the ballots, the finalization of the project of precincts, which will determine the ballots that will be printed and shipped to different posts, would be greatly affected,” Ferolino said during the hearing.



Ferolino repeated the offer of the Comelec to extend voter registration for a week after the filing of certificates of candidacy, which has been panned by lawmakers.



The Senate approved Wednesday on second reading a similar bill extending voter registration until October 31.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

