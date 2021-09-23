




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte tells AFP, PNP to send medical personnel to short-staffed hospitals
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 9:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte tells AFP, PNP to send medical personnel to short-staffed hospitals
A military health worker administers a Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine during the vaccination of military personnel at the army headquarters in Manila on March 2, 2021.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military and the police to provide medical personnel to short-staffed hospitals as the country continues to wrestle with a rising number of COVID-19 infections.  



Duterte admitted that many hospitals, including St. Luke’s Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, UERM, Medical City and the Philippine Heart Center are already at full capacity. He noted that some of the hospitals' health workers are under quarantine so they can no longer accept COVID-19 patients.





"We have a dearth of supply of the human resource," Duterte said in a pre-recorded public address aired Wednesday.



"I am ordering the medical corps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police...if you are listening to me now...please, place your human resources...on ready, on deck because I can really rely on you," he added.



Hospitals have also reported staff resigning for better opportunities abroad and the Philippine General Hospital reported in September that 20 of 25 volunteer doctors opted not to renew their contracts.



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he has directed the military's surgeon general to send nurses to St. Luke's. He added that two nurses were immediately deployed to the hospital.



"They (military) are continuously gathering (medical personnel) in the provinces. They are checking whether the (major) services Army, Navy, Air Force can still send nurses," Lorenzana said.



"I think Mr. President, in the coming days, we will have more nurses that we can deploy to hospitals in Manila," he added.  



Citing reports sent to his office, Duterte said 168 healthcare personnel in St. Luke's, 60 in Cardinal Santos Medical Center, 55 in UERM, 84 in Medical City and 33 in the Philippine Heart Center have caught the virus.



"They can no longer accept patients because their workers were also infected," the president said.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the government is continuously recruiting healthcare workers to ensure that hospitals would have enough personnel who will tend to COVID-19 patients.



As of Wednesday, 77% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 62% of isolation beds, 71% of ward beds, and 63% of ventilators are in use in Metro Manila.



For the entire Philippines, the utilization rate is 78% for ICU beds, 67% for isolation beds, 72% for ward beds, and 57% for ventilators. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte says no more face shields outdoors                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte says no more face shields outdoors


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
“No more face shields outside,” Duterte said in a speech aired late Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI conducting second autopsy on body of Bree Jonson
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI conducting second autopsy on body of Bree Jonson


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation has finished conducting a second autopsy on the body of artist Bree Jonson, who was found...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate probe sought into PPE contracts awarded to Davao firm despite lower bids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate probe sought into PPE contracts awarded to Davao firm despite lower bids


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
COA said PITC could have saved P2.17 million in public funds if it had considered lower bids. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Neri Colmenares to join Senate race in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Neri Colmenares to join Senate race in 2022 polls


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Bayan Muna Rep. and rights lawyer Neri Colmenares on Thursday said he will join the Senate race in the 2022 polls...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After Duterte's UN tirade, PNP chief boasts 'active role' in drug war review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After Duterte's UN tirade, PNP chief boasts 'active role' in drug war review


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte at the UN General Assembly hit the international body's "interference" in his administration's so-called war on drugs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tourism Promotions Board to hold 2nd Tourism and Technology Forum in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tourism Promotions Board to hold 2nd Tourism and Technology Forum in October


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the second time this year, the Tourism Promotions Board, the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, will stage another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec proposes extending voter registration by a week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec proposes extending voter registration by a week


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under pressure from Congress, the Commission on Elections is now considering extending voter registration for a week in ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Is COA mandated to prove corruption in government?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Is COA mandated to prove corruption in government?


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The word "corruption" is not once mentioned in the Commission on Audit's constitutional mandate.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ may transfer preliminary investigation into Bree Jonson case to Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ may transfer preliminary investigation into Bree Jonson case to Manila


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice is looking into the possible transfer of preliminary investigation to its main office in Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Pandemic task force to issue new guidelines on face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Pandemic task force to issue new guidelines on face shields


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president said his decision was based on a recommendation made by medical experts. The wearing of face masks, however,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with