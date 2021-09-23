Tourism Promotions Board to hold 2nd Tourism and Technology Forum in October

This March 2021 photo shows the first hybrid Tourism and Technology Forum.

MANILA, Philippines — For the second time this year, the Tourism Promotions Board, the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, will stage another hybrid version of its Tourism Technology Forum.

The 2nd TTF is slated on October 7 to 8 at the Philippine International Convention.

This time, the two-day event with the theme “Securing Tomorrow Today with Digitech,” would tackle recovery of the tourism industry, travel trends for 2022 and other smart digital solutions and technological innovations relevant to boosting the country’s travel industry.

“TTF provides a platform for travel and tourism stakeholders including hotel and resort properties, government tourism officers, chief information officers, travel agencies, tourism associations, transport operators, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), and the academe to enhance their digital content marketing capabilities and business tools to promote and encourage travel in the Philippines,” TPB said.

Here is the lineup of sessions and open discussions that would be facilitated by an esteemed group of industry experts next month:

The first TTF, with the theme “Accelerating Digital Technologies for Sustainable and SmarTourism, was held last March 17 and 18 at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.

The forum was in a hybrid format with a total of 68 on-site attendees and 1,127 online delegates.