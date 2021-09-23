NBI conducting second autopsy on body of Bree Jonson

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has finished conducting a second autopsy on the body of artist Bree Jonson, who was found unconscious in a hostel room in La Union last weekend.

NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin confirmed to Philstar.com in a text message on Thursday that they received a request from Jonson’s family and their lawyers. “We already did, started around 2:00 a.m. and concluded around 7 a.m. today,” he said.

Lavin said the specimen taken on Thursday morning “will be subjected to laboratory examinations.” He added that the NBI will also ask the Philippine National police to share pieces of evidence they recovered from the scene.

“Crime Scene Investigation Team (forensics) motored to La Union this morning to process the crime scene thereat,” he also said.

Jonson was found unconscious in a hostel room on Saturday morning. Police reported to finding cocaine in the room she shared with her last known companion, Julian Ongpin, son of tycoon Roberto Ongpin.

Ongpin claimed Jonson took her own life, but Jonson’s mother challenged this claim.

Initial report showed signs of struggle

Sunga Salandanan and Ampuan Law Offices said in a separate statement on Thursday morning that the NBI “shall conduct another autopsy in Manila.”

“Contrary to prior statements circulating on social media, the initial medicolegal report of Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center showed signs of struggle. There were bruises found in some other parts of Breanna’s body other than her neck,” they added.

The law firm also said that they, together with the NBI and the Philippine National Police, viewed the CCTV footage from the hostel. “Based on what we saw, Breanna and Julian had a heated altercation minutes before she was found unconscious in their hotel room,” they said.

No official cause of death has been established. While the police autopsy has been completed, Philippine National Police General Guillermo Eleazar said that police are still waiting for the final report.

Police Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta, the regional director of Police Regional Office 1 Emmanuel Peralta, however, said that the initial finding is that Jonson died of asphyxia or loss of oxygen. He could not say what caused this.

A drug complaint was filed against Ongpin, but the inquest prosecutor deemed it proper to conduct a preliminary investigation instead to allow for the submission of additional evidence and look into whether there is “foul play,” the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, he was placed on the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order following directives from the DOJ.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the DOJ may also consider seeking a PHDO, which investigating prosecutors ask from the courts, against Ongpin “depending on the progress of the preliminary investigation.” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna