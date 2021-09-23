Philippines logs 17,411 new COVID-19 cases

Members of the Hijos del Nazareno check the vaccination IDs of devotees before entering the premises of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Sept. 17, 2021 as they only allow fully-vaccinated individuals inside the church in line with the directive of the IATF under the new alert level quarantine classifications.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday posted 17,411 more coronavirus cases to bring the country's overall count to 2,434,753.

The new figures today brought the active cases up by 3,210 from the 162,580 on September 22. The Department of Health said three laboratories did not turn in screening results.

Active cases: 165,790 or 6.8% of the total



Recoveries: 14,090, bringing the number to 2,231,558



Deaths: 177, or now 37,405 in total

No more face shields outdoors