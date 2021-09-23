




































































 




   

   









Philippines logs 17,411 new COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines logs 17,411 new COVID-19 cases
Members of the Hijos del Nazareno check the vaccination IDs of devotees before entering the premises of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Sept. 17, 2021 as they only allow fully-vaccinated individuals inside the church in line with the directive of the IATF under the new alert level quarantine classifications.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday posted 17,411 more coronavirus cases to bring the country's overall count to 2,434,753.



The new figures today brought the active cases up by 3,210 from the 162,580 on September 22. The Department of Health said three laboratories did not turn in screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 165,790 or 6.8% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 14,090, bringing the number to 2,231,558
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 177, or now 37,405 in total
    • 




No more face shields outdoors



    
	
  • President Rodrigo Duterte ruled that face shields are no longer required to be worn when outdoors, only under the "crowded, closed, and close contact" category. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippines has fully vaccinated 25% of its target population for this year, Palace figures showed. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said they have proposed to open inoculation for minors aged 12 to 17 by mid-October. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Some 940,680 procured doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to the Philippines. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Quezon City government said it would vaccinate all individuals residing and working in closed and long-term care facilities.
                                 Gordon sees no wrong with giving PDAF to PRC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gordon sees no wrong with giving PDAF to PRC


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon yesterday confirmed that he infused a portion of his congressional allocation to the Philippine Red Cross...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Neri Colmenares to join Senate race in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Neri Colmenares to join Senate race in 2022 polls


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Bayan Muna Rep. and rights lawyer Neri Colmenares on Thursday said he will join the Senate race in the 2022 polls...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte slams 'selfish' nations on vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte slams 'selfish' nations on vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte lambasted yesterday rich countries over their "selfish" plan to give COVID-19 booster shots...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 NBI conducting second autopsy on body of Bree Jonson
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI conducting second autopsy on body of Bree Jonson


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation has finished conducting a second autopsy on the body of artist Bree Jonson, who was found...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Death of Bree Jonson: What we know so far


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Many questions behind the death of 30-year-old painter Bree Jonson still remain. Here's what we know so far. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 25% of gov't target fully vaccinated for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
25% of gov't target fully vaccinated for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The numbers came as authorities race against time to inoculate more people, with the Philippines facing a fresh wave of COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Gov't eyes vaccinating minors vs COVID-19 by mid-October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't eyes vaccinating minors vs COVID-19 by mid-October


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some local government units have launched pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 12 and up. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 940,680 procured Pfizer doses arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
940,680 procured Pfizer doses arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The arrival of more jabs in recent days and weeks came as the country battles a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DOH prioritizes teachers' vaccination for in-person classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH prioritizes teachers' vaccination for in-person classes


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health has agreed to prioritize the vaccination of teachers in areas selected for the pilot resumption of...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte urges wealthy nations to act vs climate change
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte urges wealthy nations to act vs climate change


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday reminded wealthy nations of their "moral obligation" to support actions to mitigate...

                                                         


      

         

            
