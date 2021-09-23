Philippines logs 17,411 new COVID-19 cases
September 23, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday posted 17,411 more coronavirus cases to bring the country's overall count to 2,434,753.
The new figures today brought the active cases up by 3,210 from the 162,580 on September 22. The Department of Health said three laboratories did not turn in screening results.
- Active cases: 165,790 or 6.8% of the total
- Recoveries: 14,090, bringing the number to 2,231,558
- Deaths: 177, or now 37,405 in total
No more face shields outdoors
- President Rodrigo Duterte ruled that face shields are no longer required to be worn when outdoors, only under the "crowded, closed, and close contact" category.
- The Philippines has fully vaccinated 25% of its target population for this year, Palace figures showed.
- Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said they have proposed to open inoculation for minors aged 12 to 17 by mid-October.
- Some 940,680 procured doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to the Philippines.
- The Quezon City government said it would vaccinate all individuals residing and working in closed and long-term care facilities.
