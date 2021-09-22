




































































 




   

   









Philippines' COVID-19 count up by 15,592 more cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 5:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' COVID-19 count up by 15,592 more cases
At least 700 market vendors line-up to receive their first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayombong public market in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on Sept. 6, 2021.
The STAR / Victor Martin
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 15,592 more coronavirus cases to bring its total count to 2,417,419.



Figures today brought the active cases down by 8,562 from the 171,142 on September 21. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not turn in screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 162,580 or 6.7% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 24,059, bringing the number to 2,217,611
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 154, or now 37,228 in total
    • 




 






 



'Selfish' act on COVID booster shots



    
	
  • President Rodrigo Duterte scored wealthy nations that have begun administering COVID-19 booster doses when low-income countries like the Philippines remain struggling with their supply of the jabs. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Food and Drug Administration warned the public not to buy the COVID-19 treatment drug tocilizumab from unknown sources, saying these might only worsen patients' conditions. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • An education official said teachers and personnel who would participate in the limited resumption of in-person learning would be prioritized to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Asian Development Bank kept its economic outlook on the Philippines, but said the country's recovery remains fragile.
    • 
	
    
	
  • Across the world, the Delta variant has overwhelmed other COVID-19 variants of concern, according to the World Health Organization. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

