Philippines' COVID-19 count up by 15,592 more cases

At least 700 market vendors line-up to receive their first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayombong public market in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on Sept. 6, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 15,592 more coronavirus cases to bring its total count to 2,417,419.

Figures today brought the active cases down by 8,562 from the 171,142 on September 21. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not turn in screening results.

Active cases: 162,580 or 6.7% of the total



Recoveries: 24,059, bringing the number to 2,217,611



Deaths: 154, or now 37,228 in total

'Selfish' act on COVID booster shots