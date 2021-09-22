




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
New order? Duterte tells UN he wants DOJ, PNP to review 'drug war' operations
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 10:23am

                           

                        

                                                                        
New order? Duterte tells UN he wants DOJ, PNP to review 'drug war' operations
This undated photo shows people lighting candles to protest killings under the Duterte administration's 'war on drugs.' 
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In the face of an investigation by the International Criminal Court, President Rodrigo Duterte told state leaders at the United Nations that he ordered a review of the “war on drugs,” but it remains unclear whether this is a new directive from the chief executive.



“I have instructed the Department of Justice and the Philippine National Police to review the conduct of our campaign against illegal drugs. Those found to have acted beyond bounds during operations shall be made accountable before our laws,” Duterte said in his speech for the UN General Assembly during its 76th session.





There is already an ongoing review of “drug war” operations that resulted in deaths, led by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra who told the UN Human Rights Council in June 2020 of his undertaking.



Two reports so far were submitted to Duterte. The first covered operations that resulted in deaths in Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog regions, and in major cities. The second reviewed 52 administrative cases against cops in deadly “drug war” operations.



Guevarra said in its initial report that the DOJ found that police failed to follow protocols in many anti-drug operations, but findings of the second report remain confidential, as Guevarra insisted on clearances from the president and the PNP leadership too.



Prior to Duterte’s UN appearance, Guevarra told reporters who have been pressing him for more details on the second “drug war” review report to keep an eye out on the speech of the president.



Reporters have asked Guevarra whether Duterte’s directive to his department and the PNP in his UN speech is a new order, but he has yet to reply.



UN Joint Program with the Philippines



Duterte, also noted that the Philippines has “recently finalized with the United Nations our Joint Program on Human Rights,” which was signed in July.



“This is a model for constructive engagement between a sovereign Member State and the United Nations,” he added.



But Human Rights Watch Asia Division Senior Researcher Carlos Conde noted that while the Philippine government hailed its three-year joint program for capacity building, it is “a spin that flies in the face of the bloody rights catastrophe that is the government’s war on drugs.”



Conde noted that even if the program becomes successful, “the UN’s support will not address the core problem: the program has no prospect of convincing Duterte to reverse course and hold abusive officials to account.”



“After all, the killings continue and accountability is practically zero,” he added.



ICC probe



In the same speech, Duterte said: “Meaningful change, to be enduring, must come from within. The imposition of one’s will over another — no matter how noble the intent — has never worked in the past. And it will never in the future.”



Duterte’s appearance before the UN came days after the Pre-Trial Chamber of the ICC, where he is being accused of committing crimes against humanity over his “drug war,” announced that it has approved the conduct of a full investigation into the Philippine president.



But the Duterte government has been insisting that the international tribunal does not have jurisdiction over the country.



The Philippines’ withdrawal of its ratification of the Rome Statute took effect in March 2019.



International probers are now expected to be gathering evidence against Duterte and other officials accused of committing crimes against humanity to confirm charges against them.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      UNITED NATIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte continues tirades vs Gordon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte continues tirades vs Gordon


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The word war between President Duterte and Sen. Richard Gordon rages on, with the Chief Executive bringing up a litany of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila's Isko Moreno to seek Malaca&ntilde;ang in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila's Isko Moreno to seek Malacañang in 2022


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Moreno will make the official announcement on Wednesday, September 22, but news of the planned tandem broke on Tuesday e...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Red Cross books open for scrutiny&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Red Cross books open for scrutiny’


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon was unfazed by President Duterte’s continued attacks against him, the Philippine Red Cross and the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ to issue immigration lookout order vs Ongpin scion in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Guevarra told reporters in a text message that his department will issue a lookout order against Ongpin as police have slapped...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Slowdown in rise of COVID-19 cases &ndash; experts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Slowdown in rise of COVID-19 cases – experts


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is a slowdown in the increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, experts said, but the public must continue to observe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House OKs bill to institutionalize UP-DND accord
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House OKs bill to institutionalize UP-DND accord


                              

                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A unanimous vote by 179 members of the lower chamber brought House Bill 10171 closer to passage. A similar proposal had been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells 'inadequate' UN to reform
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells 'inadequate' UN to reform


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte criticized the United Nations during its 76th General Assembly, calling the international body “inadequate”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte again calls for abolition of kafala system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte again calls for abolition of kafala system


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his call to abolish the kafala system, which he said allows the “exploitation and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Selfish act': Duterte criticizes rich nations' COVID-19 vaccine booster talk
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Selfish act': Duterte criticizes rich nations' COVID-19 vaccine booster talk


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In his last address before the United Nations General Assembly, Duterte said there is a “man-made drought of vaccine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 40% vax target per country hangs &ndash; World Bank, WHO, WTO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
40% vax target per country hangs – World Bank, WHO, WTO


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The target of inoculating at least 40 percent of the population of every country hangs in the balance as vaccine access remains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with