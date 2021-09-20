




































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
PNP to form task group on killing of former mayoral candidate of Abra town
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 20, 2021 | 4:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP to form task group on killing of former mayoral candidate of Abra town
Photo shows Dr. Amor Trina Dait, a former mayoral candidate in Pilar who was shot dead at her home. 
Amor Trina Dait on Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police will create a Special Investigation Task Group into the killing of a former mayoral candidate in Abra province.



This comes after Amor Trina Dait, a resident doctor of La Paz District Hospital, was gunned down inside her own residence in Barangay Poblacion in Pilar on Saturday night, according to local police reports. 



The doctor ran for mayor of Pilar in the 2019 elections.



In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said police will look at all angles to find out who killed Dait and why.



"On the behalf of the men and women of the PNP, I extend my sincere condolences to the medical community and the family of Dr. Amor Trina Dait. I can assure you that I will personally investigate this case," Eleazar said.



Local police were directed to immediately coordinate with the victim’s family to check if Dait received threats prior to the crime. 



The PNP chief told investigators find out if anyone may have had a grudge against her.



Eleazar also appealed to other residents in the area to immediately inform authorities if they have information on the incident or the suspects.



Last month, Eleazar ordered police commanders to start security preparations for the presidential and local elections in May 2022.



“This incident only encouraged us to be more aggressive in our campaign against private armed groups and loose firearms to ensure the peace, honest and orderly conduct of the elections in the next year,” he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

