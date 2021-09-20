




































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
DOH reports 18,937 more COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
September 20, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH reports 18,937 more COVID-19 cases
Residents of Dagat Dagatan Navotas City who are on the waiting list receive the Social Amelioration Program budget from the local government unit on Sept. 16, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Monday reported 18,937 more coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 2,385,616.



  Active cases: 176,850 or 7.4% of the total
  Recoveries: 20,171, bringing the number to 2,171,832
  Deaths: 146, or now 36,934 in total
Duterte OKs pilot run on classroom learning



    
	
  President Rodrigo Duterte gave his approval for the Department of Education's pilot run of face-to-face classes. The study would be done in 100 public schools in "low risk" COVID-19 areas. Classroom learning will be done with shorter class hours and smaller class sizes.
  DOH said the Delta variant has emerged as the most common variant detected in the Philippines, with authorities also reporting 319 more infections. 
  Average COVID-19 deaths in the country is now higher than in April 2021, when the country was facing an earlier surge in cases, DOH also said. 
  The Commission on Human Rights backed prioritizing health workers to receive COVID-19 booster shots when the government allows it. 
  The Philippines received five million more COVID-19 vaccine doses: three million of purchased Sinovac and more than two million of Pfizer from the COVAX Facility. 
