CHR supports call to prioritize health workers in COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Senior citizens with comorbidity and frontliners line up at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City during the continuation of inoculation of Sinovac vaccine on April, 14, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said Monday that it supports vaccine czar Carlito Galvez’s earlier statement to prioritize healthcare workers in the administration of booster shots, when already allowed by the government.

CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia stressed that to sustain the country’s efforts amid the pandemic, medical frontliners must be equipped with the right amount of protection.

“As we await further recommendations from the Vaccine Expert Panel of the Department of Science and Technology, the Commission remains hopeful that should the administration shoots be approved, ample vaccine supplies will be ready for medical workers and immunocompromised individuals,” she added.

The CHR spokesperson cited Galvez’s statement on September 13 on booster shots. He was quoted in a Manila Bulletin report as saying that healthcare workers are their priority since they have been inoculated six to eight months ago.

On the same day, the Department of Health, however stressed that its All Expert Groups (AEG) are still discussing giving booster shots and that as of September 13, no final recommendation has been made on the matter.

Continued vigilance, adherence to protocols

De Guia also noted that “[w]hile the World Health Organization has yet to recommend the use of booster shots, evidence and recommendations from medical experts suggest that some healthcare workers inoculated with certain vaccines may experience waning protection against COVID-19.”

She also noted that while breakthrough infections, or positive cases among vaccinated individuals, may “seem infinitesimal” at 0.00013 percent of 9.1 fully vaccinated persons, healthcare workers are increasingly at risk of infections due to the Delta variant.

“Ultimately, the best way we can stop COVID and its mutations is to prevent its transmission. There is no mutation with no replication,” De Guia said.

“Hence, the Commission urges everyone for their continued vigilance and exercise of health precautions during this pandemic,” she also said.

Health authorities on Sunday logged 19,271 new infections, bringing the national tally to 2,366,749 with 178,196 tagged as active cases.

As of September 19, 18.56 million Filipinos have so far completed their doses against COVID-19 while 22.853 million others are waiting for the second jabs. — Kristine Joy Patag