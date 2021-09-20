Philippines gets 3 million more Sinovac, 2 million Pfizer doses

Photo shows workers unloading the crate containing the Philippines' fresh supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived on the evening of September 19, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Sunday night received more than five million COVID-19 vaccine doses, a combination of procured Sinovac and donated Pfizer jabs from the COVAX Facility.

A Philippine Airlines plane delivered the three million Sinovac doses sometime at 6 p.m. while an Emirates plane carrying the 2,020,590 Pfizer doses arrived late-evening of September 19.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the additional Sinovac would be distributed to Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas and Davao region.

This latest shipment brought the country's Sinovac doses to 36 million, making it still the largest number of vaccine supply in the country.

Some 34.1 million of that figure was procured by the national government, 500,000 by the private sector and 400,000 by local governments. The 1 million remaining were donations from Beijing.

Galvez said the Pfizer doses, meanwhile, would go to the same areas but along with Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley.

The World Health Organization's representative to the country, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, last week said the COVAX Facility would be providing the Philippines some 10 million more doses in the coming weeks.

"That is meant to help the Philippines respond to the current surge and protect as many Filipino lives as possible," he said, referring to the fresh uptick in cases where authorities have reported more than 20,000 infections in weeks.

The new Pfizer doses brought the country's supply of the said vaccine to 8.62 million to date.

Some 4.68 million of that were coursed through the global initiative COVAX Facility, while 3.93 million were purchased. The government has signed a total of 40 million Pfizer doses with the US manufacturer.

The Philippines began its inoculation efforts in March, with a goal of vaccinating up to 70 million this year.

By September 18, official data showed there are now 18.47 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19 against the target in 2021.

Some 22.77 million, meanwhile, have since received a first dose.