Philippines gets 3 million more Sinovac, 2 million Pfizer doses
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 20, 2021 | 10:19am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines gets 3 million more Sinovac, 2 million Pfizer doses
Photo shows workers unloading the crate containing the Philippines' fresh supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived on the evening of September 19, 2021
Release / National Task Force COVID-19
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Sunday night received more than five million COVID-19 vaccine doses, a combination of procured Sinovac and donated Pfizer jabs from the COVAX Facility.



A Philippine Airlines plane delivered the three million Sinovac doses sometime at 6 p.m. while an Emirates plane carrying the 2,020,590 Pfizer doses arrived late-evening of September 19.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the additional Sinovac would be distributed to Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas and Davao region.



This latest shipment brought the country's Sinovac doses to 36 million, making it still the largest number of vaccine supply in the country.



Some 34.1 million of that figure was procured by the national government, 500,000 by the private sector and 400,000 by local governments. The 1 million remaining were donations from Beijing.



Galvez said the Pfizer doses, meanwhile, would go to the same areas but along with Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley. 



 






 



The World Health Organization's representative to the country, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, last week said the COVAX Facility would be providing the Philippines some 10 million more doses in the coming weeks. 



"That is meant to help the Philippines respond to the current surge and protect as many Filipino lives as possible," he said, referring to the fresh uptick in cases where authorities have reported more than 20,000 infections in weeks.



The new Pfizer doses brought the country's supply of the said vaccine to 8.62 million to date. 



Some 4.68 million of that were coursed through the global initiative COVAX Facility, while 3.93 million were purchased. The government has signed a total of 40 million Pfizer doses with the US manufacturer. 



The Philippines began its inoculation efforts in March, with a goal of vaccinating up to 70 million this year. 



By September 18, official data showed there are now 18.47 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19 against the target in 2021. 



Some 22.77 million, meanwhile, have since received a first dose. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVAX
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      PFIZER
                                                      SINOVAC
                                                      WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 23, 2021 - 12:22pm                              


                              
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.



    
	
  • First dose: 17,258,675
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 13,130,485
    • 
	
  • Total doses administered: 30,389,160
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 10:08am                              


                              
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday. 



“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
