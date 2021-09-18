Philippines gets new batch of Moderna COVID-19 jabs

This picture taken in Monts, central France, on April 22, 2021, shows a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 disease vaccine at Recipharm plant.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by US biotech firm Moderna arrived in the Philippines on Saturday.

A China Airlines plane carrying 961,000 Moderna jabs landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City past 3 p.m.

Of the newly-arrived doses, 712,800 shots were procured by the national government, while 248,200 were bought by the private sector.

"Small portion goes still to NCR, for second doses, and majority are going to Central Luzon and Calabarzon. This one will also go to Visayas, Cebu and to Mindanao," National Task Force against COVID-19 special adviser Ted Herbosa said.

The government is also expecting the delivery of 190,000 doses of Sputnik V (Component 2) vaccine this evening.

Vaccination updates

More than 40 million doses have been administered across the archipelago, of which around 22.5 million were given as first doses, since the vaccination drive began in March.

Nearly 18 million people have completed inoculation against COVID-19.

Since February, the national government has received 59.2 million doses from various sources.

.— Gaea Katreena Cabico