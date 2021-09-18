DOH reports 23,134 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 184,088

Devotees maintain proper social distancing and follow other health protocols as they a Mass at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday reported 23,134 more COVID-19 infections, the second highest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health said the total confirmed cases in the country were 2,347,550.

The country is battling a record rise in infections, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.

Active cases : 184,088 or 7.8% of the total

: or 7.8% of the total Recoveries : 27,024 or, bringing total to 2,126,879

: or, bringing total to 2,126,879 Deaths: 255, raising toll to 36,583

In its latest bulletin, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 26% out of 73,635 tests.

No peak yet