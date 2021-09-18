COVID-19 cases may have already peaked in Metro Manila, OCTA fellow says
MANILA, Philippines — The surge of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may have already peaked, based on preliminary projections made by a fellow of the private think tank OCTA Research Group.
OCTA fellow Guido David noted Saturday that the reproduction number, or the rate at which the virus spreads, has decreased to 1.22, while the positivity rate, or the number of people who test positive for the virus, has dropped to 24%.
9.18.21. Early indications are that the surge may have already peaked in the NCR, but efforts must be sustained to ensure the trend continues downward. @dzbb @allangatus @cnnphilippines @dzrhnews @smninews @News5PH @dwiz882 @RMMendozaMT @haydeesampang @sarchavez @CarolynBonquin pic.twitter.com/IunYrWUVwO— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) September 18, 2021
“Efforts must be sustained because trends may still reverse,” David said. “Cases may increase again if care is not taken.”
He also cautioned that it is not yet certain that cases have peaked in Metro Manila as trends are still “preliminary.” “It will be clearer in the coming days and weeks,” he said.
He added that there will be days when cases would spike due to testing backlogs.
The government is experimenting with new coronavirus curbs in Metro Manila, with the region shifting from the old community quarantine system to the alert level system, where some restrictions are eased, especially for the fully vaccinated.
Based on data from the Department of Health, 60,496 new cases were recorded in Metro Manila in the last 14 days alone, with 5,156 cases added just this Friday.
Active cases in the capital region stand at 52,561, while 9,326 have died due to the virus and a total of 691,460 have recovered from the disease. — Xave Gregorio
