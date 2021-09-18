




































































 




   







   















COVID-19 cases may have already peaked in Metro Manila, OCTA fellow says
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 11:17am

                           

                        

                                                                        
COVID-19 cases may have already peaked in Metro Manila, OCTA fellow says
Members of the Hijos del Nazareno check the vaccination IDs of devotees before entering the premises of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Sept. 17, 2021 as they only allow fully-vaccinated individuals inside the church in line with the directive of the IATF under the new alert level quarantine classifications.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The surge of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may have already peaked, based on preliminary projections made by a fellow of the private think tank OCTA Research Group.



OCTA fellow Guido David noted Saturday that the reproduction number, or the rate at which the virus spreads, has decreased to 1.22, while the positivity rate, or the number of people who test positive for the virus, has dropped to 24%.








“Efforts must be sustained because trends may still reverse,” David said. “Cases may increase again if care is not taken.”



He also cautioned that it is not yet certain that cases have peaked in Metro Manila as trends are still “preliminary.” “It will be clearer in the coming days and weeks,” he said.



He added that there will be days when cases would spike due to testing backlogs.



The government is experimenting with new coronavirus curbs in Metro Manila, with the region shifting from the old community quarantine system to the alert level system, where some restrictions are eased, especially for the fully vaccinated.



Based on data from the Department of Health, 60,496 new cases were recorded in Metro Manila in the last 14 days alone, with 5,156 cases added just this Friday.



Active cases in the capital region stand at 52,561, while 9,326 have died due to the virus and a total of 691,460 have recovered from the disease. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

