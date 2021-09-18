




































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Enrollees for blended learning breach 27 million
                        

                           
Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
September 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Enrollees for blended learning breach 27 million
Education Secretary Leonor Briones revealed that 27,583,701 students have enrolled in the basic education system for school year 2021-2022, or 105.2 percent of last year’s enrollment.
Bulihan Elementary School Facebook Page
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The number of enrollees for the second year of blended learning has breached 27 million despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.



She revealed that 27,583,701 students have enrolled in the basic education system for school year 2021-2022, or 105.2 percent of last year’s enrollment.



Briones noted during the Laging Handa press briefing Thursday that the figure indicates that education is still important in Filipino culture during this trying time, as well as parents’ trust in the Department of Education.



She also said they are still waiting for President Duterte’s approval to resume face-to-face classes in 120 schools in the country, a long-awaited move by education stakeholders.



“We are ready. Initially, we identified 1,900 schools, but this was reduced to only over 600 schools. Right now, we are ready to implement this in 100 public schools and 20 private schools. We are just waiting for the go signal of the President to implement this,” Briones pointed out partly in Filipino.



Lower grade levels, from Kindergarten to Grade 3, will be the subject of the pilot resumption.



Briones noted that these children are more resilient and are the ones that will benefit the most from face-to-face classes.



“The lower grades are the ones that need face-to-face classes the most. They are in their growing years and we need to mold their character, study habits and GMRC (good manners and right conduct),” she said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

