




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Go speaks up for Duterte: End political circus
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearings on the alleged anomalous multibillion-peso procurement of COVID-19 supplies have turned into a “political circus,” Sen. Bong Go said yesterday as he defended President Duterte from accusations that he let friends and favored businessmen bag huge contracts.



Go spoke up for Duterte after a teary-eyed Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the committee, delivered an impassioned message to the President defending the investigation into the questionable procurement of P42 billion worth of face masks, face shields, test kits and other pandemic supplies.



“President Duterte is kind to those who wish to help. But it is not our custom to grant favors to friends or businessmen,” Go said in Filipino. “We don’t need to because we are content with what God has given us.”



“The problem here is that, some keep on insisting that a person is close to us and the President. But just because that person is close to us, it means we grant favors. You are mistaken,” he said.



“What do you want to happen here? Try to connect (anomalies) to the administration, to President Duterte and make this hearing into a political circus?” he said, cursing at one point.



He said Duterte has already stated that the committee may pursue cases against those who may be behind corrupt deals, if there are any, including executives of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., which is being linked to the President’s former economic adviser Michael Yang.



“It would be another matter if the President and I engaged in a cover up. But we’re telling you now, charge, prosecute and jail (those responsible) if there are anomalies… we have the Sandiganbayan,” he said.



He cited Yang as an example, saying while he and Duterte have known each other since the late 1990s, he was not granted special favors.



Go said he himself witnessed Duterte telling Yang that if he found out that the businessman was engaged in some wrongdoing, especially the illegal drug trade, “I will bury you in Davao.”



He said that while he understands the need for the committee to find out the truth, Go said Duterte is being judged based merely on speculations.



The senator appealed to his colleagues to use the forum to bring out the truth, but with fairness.



He also appealed to resource persons to tell the truth so that issues could be clarified and that the “innocent would be spared.”



Go expressed hope that the hearing would conclude soon so that summoned officials could focus on fighting the pandemic.



Meanwhile, Rose Nono-Lin, corporate treasurer of Pharmally Biological Corp., cried foul over Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ social media posts that involved her children.



Lin appeared before the hearing to debunk allegations that she was involved in the alleged procurement as Pharmally Biological, formed in 2017, was different from the Pharmally – set up in 2019 – that dealt with the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management.



Lin requested the assistance of Gordon in taking down the images of her children reportedly posted in such a way that could link them to drug trade accusations against her husband.



“It’s clear that no cases have been filed against me before the courts. But because of the destructive posts in social media, I and my family are being bullied, demeaned and judged,” Lin told the committee in Filipino.



She also defended her husband Weixiong Lin, whose name is being linked to a certain Wen Li Chen and the drug trade.



“My husband’s only name is Weixiong Lin. He is in the picture but he is not Allan Lim and my husband has nothing to do with the illegal drug trade,” she said.



Hontiveros, however, said the photos she used in her posts were taken from Lin’s social media pages.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BONG GO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After assailing Senate probe, Duterte told: You are not a president Filipinos can respect


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Today, I tell you, you are not the president the Filipino people can respect," Gordon said, addressing Duterte. "You...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo leaves 2022 fate to unification of opposition forces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo leaves 2022 fate to unification of opposition forces


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo said that she will run for president in the 2022 elections if she is picked by a united opposition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines temporarily bars foreign travelers from 4 countries


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force is barring the entry of foreign travelers from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 188,108
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 188,108


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Friday's additional cases pushed the country's COVID count to 2,324,475.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Metro Manila LGUs complete distribution of lockdown cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Metro Manila LGUs complete distribution of lockdown cash aid


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday that it has completed the distribution of P11.226-billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go speaks up for Duterte: End political circus
                              


                              

                                 September 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearings on the alleged anomalous multibillion-peso procurement of COVID-19 supplies have turned into a “political circus,” Sen. Bong Go said yesterday as he defended...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Rapid antigen results not counted in COVID-19 tally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Rapid antigen results not counted in COVID-19 tally


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite the record-setting numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, results of rapid antigen tests are not yet included...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR wants budget doubled next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR wants budget doubled next year


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights  wants its budget for next year doubled as the government struggles to source funds for COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 29 Filipino seafarers stranded in China
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29 Filipino seafarers stranded in China


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-nine Filipino seafarers are stranded off the coast of China after their vessels ceased operations last May, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila archbishop Advincula catches COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila archbishop Advincula catches COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 69-year-old prelate has a slight fever but is showing no other symptoms for the virus and is also in quarantine.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with