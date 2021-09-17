Manila archbishop Advincula catches COVID-19

Photo shows Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula at the Mass he celebrated at the San Felipe Neri parish in Mandaluyong on September 15, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has tested positive for the coronavirus, the archdiocese announced on Friday night.

The 69-year-old prelate has a slight fever but is showing no other symptoms for the virus and is also in quarantine.

“Doctors are also monitoring his condition,” said Fr. Reginald Malicdem, chancellor of the Manila archdiocese. “We appeal for your prayers for His Eminence and for all those who are sick with COVID-19.”

Before contracting the virus, Advincula led a Mass for COVID-19 frontliners at the San Felipe Neri parish in Mandaluyong on Wednesday, September 15.

Church-backed CBCP News in June reported the cardinal has completed his two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.