DILG: Metro Manila LGUs complete distribution of lockdown cash aid

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday that it has completed the distribution of P11.226-billion cash aid for families in Metro Manila affected by the two-week lockdown in August.

The government has completely handed out financial assistance to 11.2 billion eligible beneficiaries in the National Capital Region on September 11, a month after distribution started, the DILG said in a statement.

“All 17 [local government units] of NCR were able to complete the distribution of cash aid from August 11 – September 11, 2021 amounting to P11,226,946,000 allotted by the national government,” it added.

The cash aid, which ranges from P1,000 per low-income individual to P4,000 per low-income family, was provided by the government when it reverted NCR to enhanced community quarantine status from August 6 to 20.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año also noted that some local government units were able to finish their distribution early by end of August. These are: Manila, Caloocan, Pasig, Malabon, Navotas and Quezon City.

“Because we have given aid for a few times already, LGUs have memorized the system that’s why assistance was received faster by our residents during ECQ,” Año said in Filipino.

Following aid distribution, Año said DILG field officers are tasked to “ensure that the LGUs fully and timely liquidate the national government subsidy.”

The interior secretary also reminded LGUs to return unexpended balance, if any.

He noted that the city government of Makati had reported that “they have already saturated their target total of 488,017 eligible beneficiaries which is lower than the number of beneficiaries that can be covered by the fund transferred to the city amounting to P517,419,000.”

The Makati LGU is expected to return P29,402,000, the DILG said.

The department also said it has earlier reminded LGUs with unclaimed funds that they may process pending claims lodged before their LGU Grievance and Appeals Committee until September 10, the final day before the funds would be reverted to the National Treasury.

Metro Manila has since transition to Modified ECQ status for a few weeks and is now placed under Alert Level 4 of the granular lockdown, where some restrictions were eased to spur economic activity.

Health authorities continue to report five-digit new infections daily, with the highest single-day rise since the pandemic outbreak on September 11 with 26,303. — Kristine Joy Patag