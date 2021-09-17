




































































 




   







   















DOH cautions Comelec vs in-person voting for COVID-19 patients
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 2:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH cautions Comelec vs in-person voting for COVID-19 patients
File photo shows people vote at a polling precinct in Manila on May 13, 2019.
AFP / Ted Aljibe 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday cautioned against allowing COVID-19 patients to vote in person in the 2022 national elections as it may lead to further transmission of the virus.



The Commission on Elections earlier said those who are positive for COVID-19 can still vote in an isolated areas in polling centers.



In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire asked the Comelec to study other ways to allow COVID-19 patients to vote in the upcoming polls.



“We all know that when a COVID-19 positive individual leaves his or her room, the patient can infect others,” Vergeire said.



The poll body can explore the possibility of allowing coronavirus patients to cast their vote virtually or through SMS, the health official said.



“The DOH does not recommend allowing COVID-19 patients to leave their isolation area to do these kind of activities because these might have some form of transmission and infect other people,” Vergeire said.



The Philippines has so far reported 2.3 million COVID-19 cases, including 36,018 deaths, since the pandemic began.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

