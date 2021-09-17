Philippines sees 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 188,108
September 17, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Friday reported 20,336 more coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 2,324,475.
Today's figures saw a huge increase in active cases or up by 10,162 from the 177,946 on September 17. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not turn in screening results.
- Active cases: 188,108 or 8.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 10,028, bringing the number to 2,100,039
- Deaths: 310, or now 36,328 in total
Travel curbs in 4 countries
- The pandemic task force barred entry of travelers from four countries it put in its "Red List" starting September 19 until end of the month.
- DOH called on Comelec for alternative means for COVID patients to vote in the May 2022 polls, such as conducting it virtually for the infected.
- More vaccines arrived in the Philippines: 661,200 doses of AstraZeneca, while a million more Sputnik V doses are seen to be delivered this month.
- In the capital region, the MMA chief said 63% or 6.2 million of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
