Headlines
                        
Philippines sees 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 188,108
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines sees 20,336 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 188,108
Residents of Dagat Dagatan Navotas City who are on the waiting list receive the Social Amelioration Program budget from the local government unit on Sept. 16, 2021
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Friday reported 20,336 more coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 2,324,475.



Today's figures saw a huge increase in active cases or up by 10,162 from the 177,946 on September 17. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not turn in screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 188,108 or 8.1% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 10,028, bringing the number to 2,100,039
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 310, or now 36,328 in total
    • 




Travel curbs in 4 countries 



    
	
  • The pandemic task force barred entry of travelers from four countries it put in its "Red List" starting September 19 until end of the month.
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH called on Comelec for alternative means for COVID patients to vote in the May 2022 polls, such as conducting it virtually for the infected. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • More vaccines arrived in the Philippines: 661,200 doses of AstraZeneca, while a million more Sputnik V doses are seen to be delivered this month. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • In the capital region, the MMA chief said 63% or 6.2 million of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      COMELEC
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
