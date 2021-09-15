




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Duterte issues EO transferring PCIC from DA to DOF
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 6:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte issues EO transferring PCIC from DA to DOF
This October 2020 photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte speaking during his weekly public address.
Presidential Photo / King Rodriguez
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has transferred the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) from the Department of Agriculture (DA) to the Department of Finance (DOF), citing the need to align its programs with the government's fiscal plan.



The policy is contained in Executive Order No. 148 signed by Duterte last Sept. 14.



The president noted that the DOF, the DA, and the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations had recommended the transfer of the PCIC to the finance department and the reorganization of its board "to ensure that government assets and resources are used effectively." The recommendation also sought to ensure that the government's exposure to all forms of liabilities, including subsidies, is warranted and incurred through

"prudent measures," Duterte added.



"In order for the PCIC to effectively perform its mandate of providing insurance protection to farmers in the most cost-efficient manner, there is a need to align its plans and programs with national development policies and the government's overall fiscal plan," the order read.



"The PCIC is hereby transferred from the Department of Agriculture and attached to the Department of Finance for policy and program coordination, and general supervision," it added.



The order also reorganized the composition of the PCIC board of directors.



The finance secretary will now serve as the board's chairperson while the agriculture secretary will be its vice chairperson.    



The board will be composed of the presidents of the PCIC, Land Bank of the Philippines, and Government Service Insurance System; representative from the private insurance industry to be nominated by the finance secretary, and representative from the subsistence farmers' sector preferably representing agrarian reform beneficiaries, cooperatives, or associations, to be nominated by different farmers' groups. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

