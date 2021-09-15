Eleazar promotes 5 senior cops to top posts

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, on Wednesday installed five senior cops to higher positions within the agency.

PNP in a statement said the move was " triggered by the retirement" of four members of its directorial staff this year.

The following senior officials were promoted in a joint turn-over of office ceremony at the PNP National Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City:

Police Maj. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia installed as PNP director for operations, replacing Police Maj. Gen. Alfred Corpus

Police Maj. Gen. Bartolome Bustamante installed as director for police community relations, the position vacated by Sermonia

Police Brig. Gen. Arthur Bisnar will replace Bustamante as director for human resource and doctrine development

Police Brig. Gen. Harold Tuazon installed as director of the PNP headquarters support service

Police Col. Joaquin Alva installed as acting secretary of the PNP directorial staff

"Change in leadership marks a new beginning and opportunity to adapt new innovations and approaches in order to create more effective ideas and doable strategies which are necessary for the improvement of our deliverable services to the public,” Eleazar is quoted as saying in the statement.

"I hope that you will continue the good and effective systems and programs under your leadership and I hope that you will further improve your projects and initiatives for the welfare and security of our community which is the main goal of our Intensified Cleanliness Policy,” he added in Filipino. — with a report from Franco Luna