Philippines logs 16,989 more COVID-19 cases
September 15, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said 16,989 more Filipinos contracted the coronavirus, pushing the country's total to 2,283,011.
Today's figures saw active cases down by 7,224 from the 177,670 on September 14. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not turn in screening results.
"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Monday, September 13," DOH said.
- Active cases: 170,446 or 7.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 24,123, bringing the number to 2,076,823
- Deaths: 214, or now 35,742 in total
Eve of 'granular' lockdown in NCR
- The Philippine National Police said it is "all set" for the implementation of the experimental granular lockdown in Metro Manila starting tomorrow, September 16.
- Health authorities reported that 80% of new COVID-19 cases in NCR Plus in the last two weeks were between 11% to 30% from barangays.
- Comelec moved the venue for the filing of candidacies in national positions to a hotel in Manila from its main office to ensure proper ventilation and enough space.
- Enrollment in basic education schools hit 26 million, the same turnout last year. This was, however, still short of the rate before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
