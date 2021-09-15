Philippines logs 16,989 more COVID-19 cases

Residents in a compound in Brgy. Pinyahan, Quezon City which was placed under special concern lockdown due to COVID-19 cases receive food aid on Sept. 15, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said 16,989 more Filipinos contracted the coronavirus, pushing the country's total to 2,283,011.

Today's figures saw active cases down by 7,224 from the 177,670 on September 14. The Department of Health said four laboratories did not turn in screening results.

"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Monday, September 13," DOH said.

Active cases: 170,446 or 7.5% of the total



Recoveries: 24,123, bringing the number to 2,076,823



Deaths: 214, or now 35,742 in total

Eve of 'granular' lockdown in NCR