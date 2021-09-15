




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Comelec moves COC filing for national positions to Sofitel tent
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 2:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Comelec moves COC filing for national positions to Sofitel tent
File photo shows certificate of candidacy. 
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The filing of certificates of candidacy for national positions next month will be moved from the Commission on Elections main office in the City of Manila to a Sofitel tent in Pasay City, the poll body said Wednesday. 



The venue was chosen due to its large size and proper ventilation, Comelec told the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Automated Election System at a hearing on preparations for the 2022 polls. 





Comelec executive director Bartolome Sinocruz Jr. said the filing of COCs at Sofitel from October 1 to 8 would be divided into candidates for president, vice president, the Senate and party-lists. 



These same candidates for national positions will be required to present a negative antigen test. 



Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo added that antigen tests will also be administered for free at the venue for those unable to take one beforehand. 



The poll body last month denied calls to allow the online filing of COCs which proponents said would help reduce in-person contact amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Comelec at the time emphasized that in-person filing is required by the law. 



Comelec: No extension of voter registration 



At the same hearing, Comelec renewed its rejection of proposals to extend the voter registration period by a month.



This, despite the Senate adopting on Tuesday night a resolution urging the poll body to move the registration deadline from Sept. 30, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2021. 



"We regret to inform this body that the Comelec En Banc has already decided unanimously that there will be no extension of registration," Casquejo told lawmakers, citing timeline concerns. 



He said, however, that he would raise the issue again at the next Comelec meeting. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      COMELEC
                                                      HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP executive committee bucks Roque ILC nomination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP executive committee bucks Roque ILC nomination


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines-Diliman has voiced opposition to the nomination of its former faculty member, presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marawi-born jurist named to SC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marawi-born jurist named to SC


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao as the newest associate justice of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Shortcut&rsquo;: Senators call out incomplete, anomalous Pharmally procurement papers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Shortcut’: Senators call out incomplete, anomalous Pharmally procurement papers


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Pharmally's incorporators seem to be naive entrepreneurs, intent on profiteering and making a quick buck, and PS-DBM was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE taps NBI in TUPAD anomaly probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE taps NBI in TUPAD anomaly probe


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment has sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation in looking into the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI chief sees 200,000 jobs returning with new system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI chief sees 200,000 jobs returning with new system


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The pilot implementation of the COVID-19 alert level system in Metro Manila starting tomorrow is expected to generate P180...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't urged to mandate plastic reduction as part of urgent climate action
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't urged to mandate plastic reduction as part of urgent climate action


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, Greenpeace said the government needs to “mandate plastic reduction and reuse systems in the consumer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Schools reach 2020 enrollment rate but still short of pre-COVID turnout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Schools reach 2020 enrollment rate but still short of pre-COVID turnout


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
DepEd said there are now 26.3 million students across the country enrolled for the new school year still carried out rem...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A guide to the new alert levels system in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A guide to the new alert levels system in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government will roll out on September 16 its experiment on new coronavirus curbs in Metro Manila in the hopes of minimizing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Military says terror threat in Philippines 'moderate' amid Japan's warning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Military says terror threat in Philippines 'moderate' amid Japan's warning


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We constantly validate all reports on security matters and it is a continuous process. As per last review our threat level...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 1,000 businesses want greater mobility for vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 1,000 businesses want greater mobility for vaccinated


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than 1,000 business owners and franchisees have rallied behind the call to allow greater mobility to the fully vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with