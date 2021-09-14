




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
La Niña seen to form in last quarter of 2021
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 5:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
La NiÃ±a seen to form in last quarter of 2021
A woman braves the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA, Quezon City on July 22, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — La Niña may develop in the last quarter of the year and persist until the first quarter of 2022, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.



In a statement, PAGASA said that recent climate monitoring and analysis indicate that La Niña—or the weather pattern characterized by above normal rainfall conditions—may emerge in the coming months.





“Based on the latest forecasts by most climate models and experts judgments, there is a 70-80% chance of La Niña forming in the last quarter of 2021, which may persist until the first quarter of 2022,” it said.



PAGASA also said that there is a higher probability of above-normal rainfall conditions in many parts of the Philippines in the next months, which can be attributed to the expected stronger easterlies, enhanced northeast monsoon and tropical cyclone occurrences.



“The eastern sections of the country could further increase the likelihood of more adverse impacts such as floods and landslides over highly vulnerable areas,” it added.



PAGASA advised government agencies to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential adverse impacts of La Niña.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

