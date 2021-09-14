




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Immigration lookout order vs ex-DBM exec Lao, 7 others out; bulletin vs Michael Yang to be issued Tuesday
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 12:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Immigration lookout order vs ex-DBM exec Lao, 7 others out; bulletin vs Michael Yang to be issued Tuesday
Screengrab shows Michael Yang, former economic adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte, attending a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Sept. 10, 2021. 
Screengrab  /  Senate of the Philippines
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice is set to place former Presidential Economic Adviser Michael Yang under the Bureau of Immigration’s lookout bulletin, along with eight others tagged in the Senate hearing into pandemic deficiencies already placed under ILBO.



Guevarra on Tuesday said the department will issue put Yang under ILBO following the request of Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee.





“I have earlier released an ILBO addressed to the BI covering the persons of Messrs. Lloyd Christopher Lao and seven others, as requested by Senate President [Vicente “Tito”] Sotto III,” he added.



Lao served as officer-in-charge of the Department of Budget and Management’s procurement service until he resigned in June 2020. The PS-DBM is tagged in the Senate hearing over the purchase of face masks and shields that are alleged overpriced.



Guevarra said the ILBO was issued “[i]n view of the gravity of the subject matters of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings, as the issue involved is of national interest, and considering the possibility that the afore-mentioned individuals may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes by leaving the country.”



Others put under ILBO are the following:



    
	
  • Warren Rex Liong
    • 
	
  • Twinkle Dargani
    • 
	
  • Huang Tzy Yen
    • 
	
  • Krizle Grace Mago
    • 
	
  • Justine Garado
    • 
	
  • Linconn Ong
    • 
	
  • Mohit Dargani
    • 




Liong, former legal consultant of President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently the Overall Deputy Ombudsman. Duterte appointed him to the post in November 2020.



An ILBO cannot bar a subject from leaving the country, as a court-issued hold departure order can. The lookout order only sets up a mechanism that requires alerting the justice secretary or the prosecutor general if the subject attempts to leave the country.



An HDO can only be issued when charges have reached the court. Prosecutors handling preliminary investigation into complaints filed may also seek the issuance of a precautionary HDO from the court.



The PHDO can be issued in cases where the accused is facing a charge where the minimum penalty prescribed by the law is at least six years and one day.



For those subjects who are already outside the Philippines but are placed under ILBO, Guevarra said: “The BI will make the proper arrangements for monitoring the subject’s travel movements abroad.’



Committee to also be alerted on departure, arrivals of subjects



Gordon, chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, wrote to Guevarra on Monday asking the justice chief to place Yang on the BI Hold Departure Order, Watch List, or Lookout Bulletin.



Gordon has also asked Guevarra that the Senate committee be informed whenever Yang is about to leave or arrive in the country.



Guevarra confirmed that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will also be alerted on Yang’s departure or arrival.



The Senate is currently conducting a legislative inquiry into alleged deficiencies in pandemic spending. The hearings have also touched on Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, which bagged the largest pandemic contracts with the government worth a total of P8.68 billion, edging out more established firms despite being incorporated only in September 2019 with a paid-up capital of P625,000.



Yang is tagged as financer of Pharmally’s financer, but during a previous Senate hearing, he claimed that he had no further interaction with the company after attending a 2017 meeting with its executives and President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City. 



The Senate has issued warrants of arrest against Yang, who is said to be in Davao.



Yang skipped the hearing on Monday, citing health issues. His lawyer Raymund Fortun told senators that Yang was advised to remain on five-day bed rest due to hypertensive urgency. — with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      MICHAEL YANG
                                                      PHARMALLY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
640 more Delta variant cases detected in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
That figure makes up 85.6% of the 748 samples sent for genome sequencing, according to the Department of Health. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: No legal action vs PRC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: No legal action vs PRC


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday said President Duterte’s directive to the Commission on Audit to audit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara urged: Reconsider decision to back out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara urged: Reconsider decision to back out


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Supporters of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio who want her to take over when her father, President Duterte, steps down...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Commission told: Harry Roque not fit to join international law body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Commission told: Harry Roque not fit to join international law body


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Free Legal Assistance Group has raised opposition to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination to be part...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF still discussing alert levels &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF still discussing alert levels – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officials are still discussing the alert level to be enforced in Metro Manila, the pilot area for the government’s new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to Cabinet: Seek clearance first before attending congressional probes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to Cabinet: Seek clearance first before attending congressional probes


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte is requiring his Cabinet members to seek his approval first before attending congressional inquiries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila cops told: Coordinate with LGUs on new quarantine system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila cops told: Coordinate with LGUs on new quarantine system


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“With the issuance of the guidelines of the quarantine alert level system, I have instructed our police commanders in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Critical state': Private schools seek Senate passage of bill vs tax rate hike
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Critical state': Private schools seek Senate passage of bill vs tax rate hike


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“As we start a new school year, the private education sector is in critical state," said the Coordinating Council of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila under Alert Level 4 beginning September 16
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila under Alert Level 4 beginning September 16


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some restrictions will ease in Metro Manila beginning September 16 as it will be placed under Alert Level 4 as part of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP probes online sale of loose firearms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP probes online sale of loose firearms


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has launched a probe into illegal online arms deals following the discovery of a cache of disassembled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with