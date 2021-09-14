Philippines sees 18,056 new COVID-19 cases, 12 labs without data
September 14, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Tuesday posted 18,056 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Philippines' total to 2,266,066.
Today's figures saw active cases down by 2,623 from the 180,293 on September 14. The Department of Health said 12 laboratories did not turn in screening results.
"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, September 12," DOH added.
- Active cases: 177,670 or 7.8% of the total
- Recoveries: 20,542, bringing the number to 2,052,867
- Deaths: 222, or now 35,529 in total
NCR under 'Alert Level 4'
- Metro Manila will see some restrictions eased starting September 16 as it shifts to Alert Level 4 of the new granular lockdowns, which replaces region-wide quarantines.
- Curfew in the capital region will also now be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., after Metro Manila mayors agreed to adjust the hours.
- President Rodrigo Duterte said the government is eyeing to start COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public in October if the country's supply of the jabs becomes stable.
- The World Health Organization's representative said the country's vaccine rollout on senior citizens has been "unfortunate and unsatisfactory" as he urged authorities to ramp up inoculations.
- WHO said COVAX Facility has allocated some 10 million more COVID-19 doses to the Philippines in the coming weeks.
