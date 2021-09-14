Philippines sees 18,056 new COVID-19 cases, 12 labs without data

Parents check the self-learning modules and books distributed at General Roxas Elementary School in Quezon City on Sept. 9, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Tuesday posted 18,056 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Philippines' total to 2,266,066.

Today's figures saw active cases down by 2,623 from the 180,293 on September 14. The Department of Health said 12 laboratories did not turn in screening results.

"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, September 12," DOH added.

Active cases: 177,670 or 7.8% of the total

Recoveries: 20,542, bringing the number to 2,052,867

Deaths: 222, or now 35,529 in total

NCR under 'Alert Level 4'